The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.





Notably: Pretty astounding how blatantly racist a newspaper like the Wall Street Journal can still be in 2024, in its headlines no less. Some 13 months ago the Journal published an opinion piece titled “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s Jihad Capital.” Dearborn is the city with the largest concentration of Arab-Americans in the country. It is also home to the Arab Amwerican National Museum, which opened in 2005, when the same Journal wrote a wonderful feature about it: “Dearborn provides an apt venue for the new institution. Drawn by work in the infant auto industry, immigrants from Syria and what is now Lebanon came to the area beginning in the early 1900s. The working-class Detroit suburb became both an Ellis Island annex for Arab immigrants and a place where some families decided to settle. Today, 30% of Dearborn’s 100,000 residents are of Arab descent, giving it the highest such concentration of any place in the country. With its excellent Arab restaurants and bakeries, bustling strip malls, and numerous mosques, Dearborn offers a living, breathing extension of the museum.” Dearborn does have a racist history, but it ended with Henry Ford, one of the great bigots of the industrial age, and still a hero to too many: you don’t see his name removed from the hood of cars, do you? Yet in Dearborne Ford’s anti-Semitism ruled. He published the Dearborne Independent, chronicling alleged Jewish influence in American life, and he published The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Now we have the Journal blithely applying the same fabrications on an entire city because some of its residents protested the genocide in Gaza. If it were the Jihad capital of the United States, shouldn’t it be invaded? Razed? Gazafied? Ford thrived during the Red Scare. The Red Scare is thriving again. —P.T.

Now this:













