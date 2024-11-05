The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A good day for an election: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Election Day today, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You may vote at your own precinct only. Find your precinct here. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

The 2024 Live Interviews

Palm Coast Mayor

Cornelia Manfre

Mike Norris

Palm Coast City Council

Ty Miller, Dist. 1

Jeffrey Seib, Dist. 1

Ray Stevens, Dist. 3

Andrew Werner, Dist. 3

Backgrounders

Manfre’s and Norris’s Final Clash

Temper and Temperament at Tiger Bay Forum

Stevens and Werner Sharpen Differences



The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today several times at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

