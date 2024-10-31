The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 31, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.









In Coming Days:







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The hysteria of fabrications about critical race theory has thankfully passed, as has, according to a statistical analysis of news reports by The Economist, the wokeness fever. The important ideas that critical race theory synthesized are not going away. It’s still a valid theory, made more so by its observable symptoms all around. It can be grossly misapplied. There is a good deal of ill-placed determinism in CRT, and like all determinism, it’s off-putting: we do not like to be considered cogs in anything, whether it’s creation or systemic racism, even though, as irritating as that may be, the reality may be closer to determinism than not: none of us chose to be born. That alone suggests that our origins are deterministic. None of us chose to be born in the country in which we were born, to the parents and in the culture to which we were born. More determinism right upfront. We can make some choices and, if we are fortunate, if we have the means, apply some changes. But no change can alter the DNA we are born with, nor the character, nor that mysterious gene that makes some of us geniuses and some of us terrorists: where there’s a will, there’s a way, but who gave us that will? We are not its creator, and when one is more agnostic than not on the idea of a Creator, or, to be more democratic, Creators, it complicates matters even more. Where the hell does that randomness come from? At heart, the world, the universe, creation itself, could be one big fat irresponsible, unaccountable thing that just is, and that one day will just not be. But I was getting at something, and that is Wendell Berry’s struggle with being a white man, a white man who grew up in Kentucky saying the N-word “without any consciousness that I was participating in a judgment and a condemnation,” he writes in The Hidden Wound. But is that statement tenable? Leave that for another day. Berry’s insights can be as simple and profound and elegant as his generalities can have the grating irritation of a deterministic boor. In the same chapter, he writes what, after all these years of Ruffo-ecoli (Ruffo, if you need a quick refresher, is the intellectual terrorist who invented the falsehoods about CRT and is among the destroyers of Florida’s New College), I found to be a beautiful summation or definition of the paradoxes of CRT, before he had any reason to know what it was (it was not yet emerging in the universities: Berry wrote The Hidden Wound in 1970. Derrick Bell published Race, Racism and American Law, the origin of CRT, in 1973.) “I am trying to establish the outlines of an understanding of myself in regard to what was fated to be the continuing crisis of my life,” Berry writes, “the crisis of racial awareness–the sense of being doomed by my history to be, if not always a racist, then a man always limited by the inheritance of racism, condemned to be always conscious of the necessity not to be a racist, to be always dealing deliberately with the reflexes of racism that are embedded in my mind as deeply at least as the language I speak.” He doesn’t resolve the paradox. I am getting the sense that a lot of Berry is not about resolution. It is about an accounting–what creation is not allowing for itself. It is enough. —P.T.

Now this:









