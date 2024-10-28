The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 28, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



Notably: “‘Theodore! with all thy faults,’ was the one-line editorial in which the New York Sun had expressed its presidential preference in the election of the previous year,” Barbara Tuchman tells us. The Washington Post couldn’t bring itself to say even that much about Kamala Harris, who it was expected to endorse until Jeff Bezos, the Amazon owner who also owns the Post, decided to let huis newspaper’s endorsements end in darkness. I share Clay Jones’s misgivings as to Bezos’s motive (see the caption below Clay’s cartoon), but not the conclusion: newspaper endorsements seem to me to have run their course, if they ever had a course to run. There’s something odd about a group of editorialists sitting around a table, devising an opinion and pretending to speak for the institution. It’s a bit arrogant, quite a bit presumptuous, when it goes beyond the reasoned arguments that a newspaper should make about a candidate, as newspapers do all the time through their columns and editorials. More than 90 percent of newspapers endorsed Dewey in 1948. Truman pulled it off. All that told you was how far to the right the newspaper class was, always had been through the Roosevelt years, continued to be during the Eisenhower years. The New York Times endorsed Eisenhower seven months before the Democratic convention, and before knowing who the Democratic nominee would be (it would turn out to be Adlai Stevenson, a more intelligent, better prepared and funnier candidate than we’ve had in most presidential contests). Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge (was he the son or the grandson of the fascistic senator of the same name who made life hell for Wilson and America?) had just managed to draft Eisenhower for the run, a mere few days after Eisenhower, that scion of honesty, had written Truman that the chances of his entering politics were “so remote as to be negligible.” The Times claimed that “a clear and unequivocal statement” from Eisenhower was still lacking, but its lead editorial, titled “Eisenhower,” gave its own unequivocal statement: Eisenhower, it claimed, attributing the conclusions of a few people around its editorial table to “the man American people who are convinced” of it, “is superbly equipped to carry the great responsibilities of th Presidency.” The editorial ends: “If Dwight Eisenhower should be nominated by the Republican party as its candidate for President, we shall support him enthusiastically.” Eisenhower had yet to repudiate Joe McCarthy. He would not do so at any point dring the campaign. When the Times did officially endorse Eisenhower in October, 15,000 people wrote the paper urging a reversal (according to the Susan Tifft and Alex Jones 1999 biography of the paper). The paper received 2,200 phone calls and telegrams in a single day urging reversal. All but 155 were for Adlai Stevenson. None of that is a valid argument for or against endorsing: it’s just an interesting anecdote in the trade. Eisenhower took 34 million votes to Stevenson’s 27 million, 442 electoral votes to 89, and he had Nixon on the ticket. That should tell you something about the electorate even then. With the dilution of newspapers’ relevance, the elimination of editorial boards, the metastasizing of opinions, everything becomes an implied endorsement, so nothing is, or at least nothing has to be. Let the news pages do their work, and let voters put their chips where they may. The New York Times has been screaming bloody murder about the horrors and terrors of the coming Trump presidency. But no endorsement will change the course of this election. If anything, I suspect the alarms are filling Trump’s backers with glee and adding to them. That’s how mob delirium works. —P.T.

Now this:









