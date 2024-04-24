The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected].

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: Speaking of liberal media, or any media: is there anything more dissonant than a reporter or a media company’s self-importance? Back in the distant days when reporters could write, they’d inevitably end their career with a memoir, thinking–wrongly, usually–that their own life was as fascinating as all the fascinating things they’d covered somehow. The Times’s Russell Baker is an example. Growing Up, his memoir of pre-journalism days, of growing up in the Depression and all that, is affecting and a very good read. The sequel, which begins with his first days at work (the Baltimore Sun, as I recall), numerous nuggets aside, can be dull. So is Mencken’s Newspaper Days, by the way, which is a feat in itself for someone who had trouble writing a dull line. But the memoirs have continued. The self-absorption seems to be getting worse. The New York Times is doing something that would have been unthinkable a generation or two ago. It’s running these insufferable pieces about itself on page 3, “In Times Past,” or items about how this or that page got made, or what this reporter had for breakfast before a prime minister’s assassination. Sunday was a double bill. “In Times Past” featured a whole article about the unveiling of a portrait of Pinch Sulzberger, the publisher from 1992 to 2017, making it something of a double-mirrored bit of narcissism: the Times admiring itself admiring itself. There’s a picture of the painting, by somebody or other, and a whole story about how it came to be, where it hangs, where similar portraits used to hang until Sulzberger’s son, the current publisher, decided to move them all “to a balcony overlooking the 14th floor cafeteria,” and how a committee decided the particulars of the portrait. Seriously? Above that item was another bit of navel-gazing you’d have never seen before: a map of the world showing four locations of four foreign correspondents and what they’re writing about. A generation or two ago you’d have needed two full pages to keep track of foreign desks. These days the Times needs to advertise its foreign correspondents to remind us that they’re still there. It gets worse: the Times has thankfully adopted the custom of providing some of its articles on audio. Problem is that it feels compelled to have its reporters narrate a whole bit of mini-biography about the article they’re about to read, telling us how it made them feel to report it, giving us bits of trivia, or showing off, about how many days they spent reporting, what they had for breakfast. Just get to the story. Let it speak for itself. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



