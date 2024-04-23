The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Joe Saviak leads the council in strategic planning today. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: There was a hilarious piece by NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner in the Free Press on April 9 called “I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.” The piece, written, I think, with a straight face but with the effect of a Netflix comedy special, purports to expose a liberal bias at NPR, that “An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America,” that there’s an “absence of viewpoint diversity,” and so on. I don’t know what it took him 25 years. I stopped listening to NPR 25 years ago for that same reason–not that I’m one to speak: the absence of viewpoint diversity on this site is one of its many fault lines, though The Conversation has corrected some of that (liberal though The Conversation remains by definition, since its writers are from the academy, and there is no such thing as a conservative academy, else it’s not an academy but, like Paris University’s scholastics in the late middle ages, a propaganda arm for reactionaries uninterested in free inquiry). But it’s still funny that anyone would complain about liberalism at NPR, for the obvious reason that no one this side of the Gulf Stream has ever thought it was anything different, but also for a less funny reason: NPR is essentially the only liberal-leaning organ on American radio today, in a universe entirely, crushingly, despairingly dominated not just by conservative-leaning voices, but by fathers, mothers, and Father-fucking Coughlins everywhere you attempt a listen. So yes: “In a document called NPR Transgender Coverage Guidance—disseminated by news management—we’re asked to avoid the term biological sex,” Berliner complains, and of course that’s a bit excessive, as everything surrounding transgender theology now tends to be (the Brits have it right, by the way: we need to slow down the rush to indulge every pimply teen’s lunge for hormone therapy once they experience gender disphoria, but we don;t have to be cruel or sadistic or demeaning about it, the way people like to be in DeSantistan). But then he complains about covering Gaza from an “intersectional” perspective, which he reduces to “Oppressor versus oppressed.” As opposed to what, exactly? Anyway: hilarity aside, he has his points (as did Jimmy Carter, when he complained of liberals: “If they get 95 percent of what they want, the can only remember the other 5 percent”) but to demand something else, even from NPR, in that universe of revanchist programming is a bit rich. That’s why I don’t sweat the gap in “viewpoint diversity” on this site. It’s a wonder the site exists at all. Look three inches beyond it in any direction and your eyes and ears are likely to be irradiated with red. Everything that moves here, everything that breathes, that speechifies, that pretends to report, is red. So if there are leanings here and there, but still the unquestioned principle of reporting accurately, fairly, justly, even if also with a more liberal conscience (liberalism being, in its essence, not an ideology and not a political stance but a manner of thinking that defies pigeonholing), I’m not sure I’d be in mourning a-la-Berliner. Sure NPR can be its own pastiche, and if I’m going to listen to a news source at all I’d rather listen to The Economist’s readers than to NPR, but I’d be in mourning if NPR changed its ways, or adopted more allegedly centrist ideologies, because centrism today, in the United States, with conservatism being the neo-fascism it’s become, is essentially a surrender to an illusion of centrism that is more correctly identified as a capitulation to another version of conservatism. Let’s not become William Buckleys just because Trumpism has turned all his acolytes into Coughlins, especially when, looking behind the presumptions of Buckley, he was no less of a racist, misogynist, homophobic prick than his brasher descendants. He just hid it better behind his patrician airs. —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.




