The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 8, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Marcus Avery Chamblin is scheduled to begin this morning with jury selection at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom, Room 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Chamblin, 29, is one of two co-defendants facing first degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of of Deon O’Neil Jenkins and the wounding of another man, S.T., as they sat in a car at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway early the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Chamblin’s co-defendant, Derrius Bauer, is to be tried in September. See:

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 31 minutes. 61 percent of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak. The eclipse in Palm Coast will start at 1:47 p.m., a minute later in Flagler Beach, peak at 3:04 pm., and end at 4:19 p.m. It’ll end a minute earlier in Bunnell. See where and how much of the sun will be eclipsed by zip code here and here. See: “Eclipse Will Peak at 61% of Sun Cover Around 3 PM In Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell.”

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.





April 11: 2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.





April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: Remember that? Just about four years ago. The manacled parasols of Golden Lion’s deserted deck in Flagler Beach. I think Cheryl and I were taking a drive during the lockdown, just to get some air and some sights, and saw that sad sight, like a yellow and blue Giacometti, a neutron-bombed “Piazza,” its colors leering with irony, a sky limpid with virus, though we didn’t know then what we know now: outdoors, we would have been fine (if not quite as fine in the crowded spaces of a restaurant, however bedecked.) I imagine that Covid having been the first pandemic in the age of cell phones, there must be two or three billion pictures like this, there must be, or there will be, coffee table books entirely illustrated by the calamity, though who would want that on their coffee table? Maybe conspiracy ideologues who like to page through what they still think was a hoax, and either laugh or feel juiced up for their weekend with the militia klan in Idaho. I see books like Inside the Curve: Stories from the Pandemic, by the photographer Claudi Carreras, published by, of all neo-colonial outfits, National Geographic two years ago. There’s also Silent Cities: Portraits of a Pandemic: 15 Cities Across the World, by Jeffrey and Julie Loria. The Amazon page gives a few illustrations from that one (as National Geographic, ever the stingy imperium, does not). The empty London metro. An empty beach in Brazil. Empty San Marco Square, which to me looks a bit tricked: where the hell are the pigeons? And an empty Lincoln Memorial but for the shadow of Richard Nixon, still in agony. —P.T.

Now this:









