Eclipse Will Peak at 61% of Sun Cover Around 3 PM In Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell

Locally not as dramatic as the eclipse of 2017, which obscured almost 90 percent of the sun in Flagler County and its cities, Monday’s solar eclipse will obscure 60 to 61 percent of it at peak, just past 3 p.m., in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicts only partly sunny and somewhat windy conditions in the Flagler County area.









Flagler County and its cities will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 31 minutes. The eclipse in Palm Coast will start at 1:47 p.m., a minute later in Flagler Beach, peak at 3:04 pm., and end at 4:19 p.m. It’ll end a minute earlier in Bunnell. See where and how much of the sun will be eclipsed by zip code here and here.

The solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 blocked 88.6 percent of the sun at its peak in Flagler Beach, 89 percent in the Hammock and North Palm Coast, and 88 percent in Espanola. The path of the total eclipse arced from between Eugene and Portland, Ore., to Charleston, S.C. Locally the eclipse drew swarms of azimuth-angled gazers on Flagler Beach’s boardwalk, city sidewalks, front and back yards.

It also drew photographers, some of them armed with telescopes, like Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach attorney who has since been elected commissioner in that city. (He does not attribute his win to the eclipse.) Spradley set up his telescope with a viewing board that allowed people to safely see the eclipse sharply refracted on the board as it progressed, no goggles necessary. Nearby Tortugas restaurant handed out viewing glasses, but those ran out quickly. Ohers brought welder masks or homemade glasses.









“My Dad, Scott Spradley, Sr., gave me a telescope, an Edmonton 6 inch reflector, for my birthday in 1967,” Spradley said on Sunday. “That marked the beginning of my interest in astronomy, solar and lunar events, and ultimately, photography. Although my Dad passed away from illness soon after that, I had great enjoyment from that telescope through high school. I still recall with great detail my grandfather driving me and two friends from Shelby, North Carolina, where we lived, to somewhere deep within South Carolina to experience the path of totality of a solar eclipse in March 1970. So with that historical backdrop, whenever I am in the area of a solar or lunar eclipse, I always make it a priority to try to observe it, as I will Monday.”

“A strange midday darkness moved across much of the North American continent yesterday as the sun, the moon and the earth fell into alignment for a solar eclipse, one of nature’s rarest spectacles,” John Noble Wilford wrote in The New York Times the day after the 1970 eclipse, the first in the United States since 1925.

Spradley this time will be toggling between his desk and the sidewalk outside his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, if you want to stop by.









The 1970 eclipse followed a slightly more southern route than Monday’s. This time, Helios’s chariot will be totally eclipsed as it travels in a swath from just south of Baja California in Mexico a little before 1 p.m., across East Texas, the Midwest, Niagara Falls then onto the northeast reaches of Canada and the Gulf of St. Laurence at a little before 5 p.m. A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between Earth and the sun. The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, but since it is also 400 times closer to Earth than the sun, exact alignment of moon and sun creates the impression that they are the same size.

Monday’s will be one such total solar eclipse, as opposed to an annular eclipse, when the Moon is further away from Earth, and so too small, in relation to the sun, to entirely block the sun’s rays. If you are lucky enough to be in an area darkened by the total eclipse, you will, at totality–the point at which the moon blocks off the sun entirely–be able to safely look directly at the astral phenomenon. It will last from only two to four minutes, depending on where you are. Your surroundings will be as dark as the night, and you will feel a chill.

Outside of totality–and that includes the entire duration of the partial eclipse in Flagler County–if you look directly at the sun, you could permanently damage your eyes: your eyes can get burnt, the damage leaving black spots, blurred vision, distortions and sensitivity that can be either permanent or take up to a year to resolve.









Assuming with a considerable degree of optimism that the world has not ended by then, the next total solar eclipses will take place on August 12, 2026 and on Aug. 2, 2027. But the 2026 eclipse will only grace the northern half of the Iberian Peninsula before it goes out to sea through the North Atlantic, briefly flirting with the far western fjords of Iceland before darkening the melting eastern flank of Greenland for a couple of hours as it travels north.

In 2027, the eclipse will be more of a Club Med affair. It will take a cruise-like path through the strait of Gibraltar–Helios meets the Pillars of Hercules–then along the north African Mediterranean coast, over its Heliopolis namesake (Cairo), south through the Red Sea’s pearls, parts of the Arabian Peninsula, including a flirtation with Mecca and Medina, the Horn of Africa, then off into the Indian Ocean where it will sunset.

It will not be until 2033 that any part of the United States will experience a total eclipse, and even then, only across the least hospitable parts of north and west Alaska, curving from the around the Prudhoe Bay oil fields to the Bering Strait.