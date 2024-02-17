The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 pm at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 pm with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Debbie at 312-607-8200 for more information.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Live From the Waterworks: Gamble Rogers Folk Festival’s Monthly Concert Series every third Saturday at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Avenue St. Augustine. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7. The annual event celebrating the life and music of folk legend Gamble Rogers. Through June 2024. Check performers and book tickets here. Read more details about the festival here.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.

Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Dring the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.













In Coming Days:



Flagler Beach Election Forum at Flagler Woman's Club: As it always has, the Flagler Woman's Club hosts a forum for the candidates running in the March 19 election, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 1524 S Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. One commission seat and the mayor's seat were up. Patty King was elected mayor without opposition. She will be among those speaking at the forum, to give residents a chance to get to know her. Eric Cooley's commission seat is up. Cooley is running again, and has drawn one opponent, Bob Cunningham, who ran last year. Joann Soman will moderate. Jane Mealy, the city commissioner and long-time club member, will be the time-keeper and cookie-bringer (the forum's other tradition: a bevy of cookies.)



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Notably: I am of course a deeply pious man, and one of the houses of worship I frequent is the Library of America, as ecumenical and ecstatic an experience as you’ll know in these otherwise spiritually impoverished years. Once a year LOA announces its coming titles–each that typically 800 to 900-page volume in its uniform burgundy, green or tan cloth, for a ridiculous price of still-under $30. The envelope arrived a few days ago. We can look forward to Jimmy Breslin’s “Essential Writings” (I never thought Breslin was LOA-worthy, but that’s what the library does: it challenges worn out judgments about who belongs in the pantheon and who doesn’t), including some of his great columns (like the one about the guy who dug Kennedy’s grave) or about the assassination of Malcolm X. I may have never read Breslin again, past my years heading to school in the New York subway, the extremely rare times I might’ve bought a Daily News, but I’ll be reading him now. Other volumes: Wendell Berry (it’s going to take me a while to work up an appetite for him), Joan Didion’s third and final volume of Memoirs and Later Writings (which a friend and faithful reader of this pace will devour with me, though I will send him his own copy), the novels of rnest Gaines (LOA invariably has those writers none of us has ever heard of), and the next volume of Ernest Hemingway, this one containing A Farewell to Arms and Death in the Afternoon. But well ahead of it on the must-read list: Jim Crow: Voices from a Century of Struggle, that volume being just Part One, from Reconstruction to the Red Summer of 1919, when white supremacy unleashed a reign of terror in many cities. Also: Helen Keller’s autobiographies, five novels from Ursula Le Guin (don’t forget the K.), a volume of Latino poetry, some Walker Percy, and a follow-up to the excellent book of Pacific Theater World War II memoirs, this one focused on the European theater. Year after year, the library reminds us that there’s no need to make America great again. It has not always been great, and often been revolting (see Jim Crow), but these volumes allow for those continuing reckonings that, if we cared to turn the pages, allow us to reflect even on the worst angels of our nature and seek the way out promised by that ever-unachieved Declaration of ours. —P.T.

