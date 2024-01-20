The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 20, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Flagler Beach New Year’s Art Show, Veterans Park, Flagler Beach (153 Moody Blvd), 10 a.m. There is a large variety of artists and crafters, metal work, paintings, photography, glass work, jewelry, nautical woodwork, and clothing. The event is well-attended and draws people from Jacksonville, Orlando, and points South.









Purification 101: Guide To Natural Living, at Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. “Purification 101: Guide To Natural Living” is a enlightening library program hosted by Sarah Stein, a knowledgeable expert with a Master’s degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine. The program aims to raise awareness about the potential dangers lurking in everyday household items and the toxins that accompany them. Sarah will guide attendees through an informative session, shedding light on common household items that may compromise our well-being. This educational event not only highlights the risks but also empowers participants with practical knowledge on how to minimize exposure to toxins. Sarah will share insights into simple yet effective lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce the presence of harmful substances within the home. Join us on Saturday, January 20th, at 11 AM in the library’s meeting room for an eye-opening experience that could lead to a healthier and more natural way of living. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain valuable tips from a seasoned professional in Traditional Chinese Medicine and take the first steps towards a cleaner, toxin-free living environment.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

EDGES: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.

Whitney Houston Tribute: The Greatest Love of All, starring Belinda Davis, at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. This two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ ‘How Will I Know,’ ‘One Moment in Time,’ ‘I Have Nothing,’ ‘Run to You,’ ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All,’ ‘Greatest Love of All,’ ‘I’m Every Woman,’ ‘Queen of the Night,’ ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop),’ ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more. The Greatest Love of All has wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and BBC1 TV’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing.’ With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists, and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself. Book tickets here.









Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.

Live From the Waterworks: Gamble Rogers Folk Festival’s Monthly Concert Series every third Saturday at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Avenue St. Augustine. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7. The annual event celebrating the life and music of folk legend Gamble Rogers. Through June 2024. Check performers and book tickets here. Read more details about the festival here.

Stetson Faculty Recital featuring Chadley Ballantyne & Kristie Born, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

Comedian Nikki Glasser at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. 8 p.m. Tickets here. Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For nearly two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In July of 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH, which has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Nikki is currently on her nationwide and international comedy tour, THE GOOD GIRL TOUR, which kicked off in January 2023.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









In Coming Days:

January 22: Ormond Memorial Art Museum (OMAM)’s Annual Dinner: Kaleidoscope 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at www.ormondartmuseum.org . This intimate evening will reflect on the year of achievements at OMAM, and will include dinner, drinks, presentation of the annual report, and awards ceremony honoring philanthropists Nancy & Lowell Lohman, artist/teacher Pam Bleakney, and garden volunteer Karen Zumwalde. Seating is limited.

Jan. 24: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, Jan. 24, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services: Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition

Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals

Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative

Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares

On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services

Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services

Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information

Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:

Medicaid Food stamps

Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2) January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 30 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Deltona – Behind Fathi Hall Feb. 1 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Daytona Beach – Nunamann Landing and ECHO Plaza Feb. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Advanced Technology College – Atrium Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations:

1316 South Oceanshore Boulevard South 14th Street South 15th Street South 17th Street The Dune Walkovers at these location are being rebuilt, and the Crews will be utilizing a large crane to install each Dune Walkover’s wooden pilings. The crane will be parked on SRA1A (during daytime work hours), and there will be a one (1) block detour onto South Central Avenue (around each construction area) in order to accomplish the installation. Our community has been very patient with regards to having their Dune Walkovers returned to pre-storm conditions, and only a few more weeks until that’s accomplished. Thanks in advance for your time and attention in this matter, and please expect minor delays over the next few week if you’re traveling SRA1A in Flagler Beach during daytime hours.

Byblos: Down valley a smoke haze

Three days heat, after five days rain

Pitch glows on the fir-cones Across rocks and meadows

Swarms of new flies. I cannot remember things I once read

A few friends, but they are in cities.

Drinking cold snow-water from a tin cup

Looking down for miles

Through high still air. That’s the first poem of many hundreds in the Library of America’s relatively new edition of Gary Snyder’s Collected Poems (published in 2022, edited by Jack Shoemaker and Anthony Hunt, delivered here Tuesday). I cannot remember things I once read. The line means so much more than it says. I am far from well-read, and what I have read is in one eye and out the other, but I like to think that I have at least a trivial familiarity at least with the caliber of writers who make it into the Library of America’s pantheon. Gary Snyder? Had never heard of him, though just gleaning through pages at random (Look out over/This great world/Where you just might walk/As far as the rim/There’s a spring, there/By an oak, on a dry grass slope,/Drink. Suck deep./And the world goes on) makes me want to forget the day’s plods through land use this and zoning zap and just get sucked into Snyder for the next 10 hours. (Cats walk the fan-palm roof.) The Library calls Snyder “one of America’s indispensable poets,” present tense. Googling him, he is in fact the first result at the top of the page, Wikipegged, still in health after 93 years, outdoing Donald Hall, that other indispensable poet yet to have his LOA loft, by four years and counting. As always, indispensable Wikipedia outdoes all other sources for a succinct, accurate summary (I am no Wiki snob): Snyder “is an American poet, essayist, lecturer, and environmental activist. His early poetry has been associated with the Beat Generation and the San Francisco Renaissance and he has been described as the “poet laureate of Deep Ecology“. Snyder is a winner of a Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and the American Book Award. His work, in his various roles, reflects an immersion in both Buddhist spirituality and nature. He has translated literature into English from ancient Chinese and modern Japanese. For many years, Snyder was an academic at the University of California, Davis, and for a time served as a member of the California Arts Council.” (Someone who profiled him in a small magazine wrote that he “arrived on the San Francisco poetry scene, already in the lotus position, in the early 1950s.”) Warm nights,

the lee of twisty pines–

high jets crossing the stars. The New Yorker called him “The Zen Poet” in a 2008 profile by Dana Goodyear, which starts: “Gary Snyder, the Zen poet, lives on a hundred backcountry acres in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, meditates mornings, and thanks his food before he eats it, clapping his hands together and saying ‘Itadakimasu,’ which is Japanese for ‘Thank you very much.'” He’d spent the late 50s and 60s in Japan, learning to be a Zen monk. “His grandfather was a member of the Industrial Workers of the World (the Wobblies); his father, a sometime dairy farmer, was a union organizer on the Grand Coulee Dam project, and hosted meetings for a local league of unemployed workers, which was labelled a Communist front. At eighteen, Snyder joined the far-left Marine Cooks and Stewards union, and shipped out to the Caribbean for a summer.” The profile goes on: “I live in the present. That’s why I get things done in the present,” Snyder told me later, explaining his impatience at being called a Beat writer. “I’m not a Beat in a literary sense,” he said. “I’m a historical part of that circle of friends, and I was part of the early sociological and cultural effect of it. My work did not fit with the critics’ and the media’s idea of Beat writing, ever. We were all so different from each other, all these unique cases. That makes it really kind of untidy.” leaning back on a

bench look straight up

at the blue sky duomo all the church we’ll ever need —P.T.

