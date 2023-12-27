The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Bach Festival Continues: The annual Bach Festival on WKCR runs uninterrupted, commercial free, 24 hours a day, until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. It is accessible online here. No app, no hassles. Just click on “Listen.” WKCR is the radio station of Columbia University. It has been producing the Bach festival since 1980, with students and guests hosting. And if 170 hours aren’t enough, the 89th Annual Bach Festival at Rollins College (it’s been going strong since 1935) begins February 2 and runs through March 3, under the artistic direction of John V. Sinclair. Concerts will include performances by the 160-voice Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, and guest soloists. It’s presented by the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. See every concert here, with some of them free and open to the public, but you must reserve ahead of time. See: “Putting Bach Back in Christmas.”

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Hagia Sophia is one of the most famous places of worship in the world. It was first built in 360 by the emperor Constantius in what was not yet known as Constantinople, or Istanbul, as it’s been called for a few years. It was demolished, rebuilt, re-demolished, then came Emperor Justinian, who put up much of the building we know today as Hagia Sophia in 532, minus the minarets (Islam was not yet sprung from Arabia, but soon). Hagia Sophia as we know it was consecrated on this day, Dec. 27, 537. It stayed a Christian church until Mahomet II conquered the city in 1453 and immediately set about whitewashing the walls of Christian imprints, replacing them with Muslim imprints, but without iconography: Byzantium didn’t mind showing the face of Christ, Peter, Paul and Mary. Islam, unfortunately, did. The minarets went up, the muezzins went up, the tourists and faithfuls flocked, but in 1934 Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey and a committed secularist, turned the building into a museum, in essence restoring much of its Byzantine legacy. That lasted until 2020, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a turbaned Trumpist and one of the world’s most distasteful, authoritarian leaders, flouted UNESCO’s World Heritage Site status for the building and turned it yet again into a mosque. UNESCO cried in vain. At least Erdogan did not do to Hagia Sophia what the Taliban fuckers did to the Buddhist statues of Bamiyan did in 2001–the very place where, 600 years after the statues had been sculpted, Gengis Khan had been so outraged by the killing of his son there that he massacred every man, woman in child in Bamiyan. —P.T.

Now this: My late mother, who died in Palm Coast 10 years ago, loved Bach’s Magnificat.









