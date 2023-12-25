The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 25, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Monday Night: Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Merry Christmas.

The Bach Festival Continues: The annual Bach Festival on WKCR runs uninterrupted, commercial free, 24 hours a day, until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. It is accessible online here. No app, no hassles. Just click on “Listen.” WKCR is the radio station of Columbia University. It has been producing the Bach festival since 1980, with students and guests hosting. And if 170 hours aren’t enough, the 89th Annual Bach Festival at Rollins College (it’s been going strong since 1935) begins February 2 and runs through March 3, under the artistic direction of John V. Sinclair. Concerts will include performances by the 160-voice Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, and guest soloists. It’s presented by the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. See every concert here, with some of them free and open to the public, but you must reserve ahead of time. See: “Putting Bach Back in Christmas.”

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Odd, the number of coronations that took place on Christmas; Charlemagne in 800, a king of Poland in 1025, Henry III (holy Roman emperor), in 1046, crowned by the Pope Clement II, himself impaled by the papacy the same day, and for less than a year (he would die the following October, after what was an unholy marriage to Henry, at least in political and military terms, but what pope wasn’t unholy for all those centuries?), William the Conqueror, crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1066 after his Normandy Invasion in reverse through Hastings, and yet another Polish king in 1076, then the truly repulsive Baldwin, “king” of Jerusalem, who forced the patriarch there to crown him on Christmas day in in 1100, not long after he and his crusaders had massacred everything that moved in the city, then Roger II in Sicily in 1130, and so on. It’s a wonder Napoleon didn’t do it on Christmas. He couldn’t wait. He did it on Dec. 2. Maybe not so odd: in every case, the arrogance of power weds messianic presumption. There’s a redundance in the motive, a symmetry of pettiness aggrandized into the greatest spectacle on the planet. Napoleon at his coronation vented his contempt for the masses: “The presidents of the cantons and the presidents of the electoral colleges, the army–these are the true people of France,” he said, not “20,000 or 30,000 fishmongers and people of that ilk…; they are only the corrupt and ignorant dregs of society.” Hmmm, who does that sound like? —P.T.

Now this: Bach’s Cantata BWV 105, “Herr, gehe nicht ins Gericht mit deinem Knecht,” “Lord, do not pass judgment on Your servant.”









