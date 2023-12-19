The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Missing Dog Alert: Boo Boo went missing n Nov. 18 he is 2 years old, 22 to 24 lb, he has short little legs, spotted little feet, and he’s a brownish red and white Doxie. He is microchipped but he doesn’t have a collar on. He went missing on Buttonworth Dr. off of Burroughs Dr. the B section near Belle Terre Elementary School. See the pictures above. If you’ve seen Boo Boo, call 386/270-2278. There’s a reward.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: A mirror of recent worries. From Statista: Finances are top of mind for many Americans when it comes to health concerns, according to a survey by Statista’s Consumer Insights conducted November 10-23. Six in ten respondents said that they were either very or rather concerned about their financial situation if they were to become seriously ill. The survey asked respondents in seven other countries the same question, and found that the U.S. is fairly alone in their financial worry. Where air pollution followed in rank 5 for the U.S., it was the most cited concern in Brazil, India, Mexico and France. The second most commonly selected concern in the U.S. – harmful substances in food – was also the second pick for respondents in India, France, China and Germany. As the following chart shows, around four in ten U.S. respondents said they felt either very or rather worried about antibiotic resistance – a threat expected to increase drastically in the coming years. —P.T.

Now this:









