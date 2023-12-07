The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 7, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

One Night in Memphis, created and directed by John Mueller at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. It is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash, “Million Dollar Quartet.” Over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel, and 1950s rock and roll. The San Francisco Examiner raves, “An Amazing Show!” The show has an ever-growing list of sold-out performances, outstanding reviews, and a great social media presence and fan base. Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent will get you rocking and rolling. There’s a whole lot of shakin’ going on! Book tickets here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: Norman Lear chartered People for the American Way, let us recall, to fight “this alarming new movement” who were “teaching people to hate, but in a ‘Christian’ way.” —P.T.

