The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Weather: Finally, a little coolness to go with those Christmas lights: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: A wrongful-death civil trial pitting representatives of the estate of Richard Starr against AdventHealth Palm Coast continues in its second week. Circuit Judge Chris France is presiding over the trial in Courtroom 403. Starr was 38 when he died of a cardiac episode in March 2018.

Palm Coast Civil Citation Hearings are scheduled at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Two hearings are on the schedule.

Palm Coast Animal Control hearings are scheduled at 10:30 at City Hall.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting later this month. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. It is generally a good idea to bring to the meeting suspenders of solid enough quality to bear the weight of disbelief.









Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 6: Moms Into Literary Freedom: Jennifer Vale and Courtney Vandebunte, co-creators of the highly-regarded Moms Into Literary Freedom podcast will be the featured guests at the next Separation Chat, a gathering created by the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. All are welcome to attend on Wednesday, December 6th from 12 noon until 1 pm at the Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164, (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Dec. 7: One Night in Memphis, created and directed by John Mueller at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. It is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash, “Million Dollar Quartet.” Over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel, and 1950s rock and roll. The San Francisco Examiner raves, “An Amazing Show!” The show has an ever-growing list of sold-out performances, outstanding reviews, and a great social media presence and fan base. Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent will get you rocking and rolling. There’s a whole lot of shakin’ going on! Book tickets here.

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: Another reason to love Superintendent LaShakia Moore: “Bring back that art!” Moore tells me she’s ensuring that student art work is not only turning the third floor of the district’s offices at the GSB into a gallery again, but she’s asked that the exhibits be refreshed every month. Walking the hall up there yesterday the work below caught my eyes, and, justly or not, reminded me of one of my favorite Rothkos. It’s by Indian Trails Middle School 7th grader Evelyn Athrean. She should have a conversation with JJ Graham and keep painting. For all I know she may even be one of his students. —P.T.

Now this:









