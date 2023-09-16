The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 16, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit. Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected]. Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at City Repertory Theatre, City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, featuring the brilliant book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and the enchanting music by Jimmy Roberts. As the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical, this production has captivated audiences with its irresistible charm and universal themes. From the rollercoaster of first dates to the challenges of marriage, children, and the twilight years, this uproarious revue pays tribute to the triumphs and tribulations of romance. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Book tickets here.









Notably: A bit tendentious, if US News is the judge, wouldn’t you say? From Statista: “The feat of rating the world’s countries from best to worst seems megalomaniac, but the U.S. News and World Report has been successfully publishing a ranking based on these sprawling criteria since 2016. Last week, the 2023 edition was released, showing that the United States had slipped one spot to rank 5. However, looking at all eight editions of the report so far, the U.S. ranked even lower than in 2023 in between 2017 and 2021. The global dislike for then-President Donald Trump has been cited as a reason why the U.S. fared poorly between 2017 and 2020. Averaging out all scores countries have earned, the U.S. shares a 7th rank with Australia. In 2022, the U.S. was back in rank 4 – its inaugural 2016 score – after gaining more points for indicators of quality of life and social purpose. Increases in the entrepreneurship as well as the cultural and natural heritage scores also saw the country improve its standing opposite other nations that year, leading to a much higher score when comparing to previous years. Despite ranking first for entrepreneurship in 2023, overtaking both Germany and Japan since 2021, the U.S. saw a big drop in the “open for business” category and is now ranked 59th for the metric, down from 53rd. As a result, its overall score dropped one rank this year. The U.S. is also ranked first for power and agility.”

Now this: Emerging Tipping Points in Antarctica:









