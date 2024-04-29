‘I Love You Mayor’: Palm Coast’s David Alfin Gets a Warmer Reception at Coffee Talk Than at Council

Based on the pillorying he regularly gets from the floor’s more abrasive fibers at Palm Coast City Council meetings, David Alfin can look like a mayor more embattled than front-running barely three months from an August primary when he’ll face, at last count, at least four challengers.

But council crowds can be deceptive, disproportionately giving voice to the indignant–what Alfin himself has called “the loudmouth minority”–while the more approving, having little to complain about, stay away. Judging from this morning’s town hall-style “Coffee Chat” with Alfin at Panera Bread, the restaurant on State Road 100, reports of Alin’s demise may be premature. “I love you Mayor” isn’t something you hear at council meetings lately. It was something a woman who’d met Alfin for the first time this morning told him before leaving, eliciting a laugh and a “thank you” from him as the gathering wound down.









“I didn’t want you to miss the din of enthusiasm and opportunity that the residents of Palm Coast feel when government is willing to listen to them,” Alfin said just then. “There are lots of problems. There are lots of issues. There were so many things to be done better. But I feel an energy in the room when folks get together and air their opinions, their questions, their views together in a group. I think this is a great program and I’ll support it every way I can.”

Alfin’s coffee talk was the last of five such events the city organized with each of the council embers, at different venues with different perks: Alfin’s coffee talk had just a big batch of Panera coffee. He drew 22 people. Events organized for Council members Danko and Cathy Heighter offered free lunches, and drew 33 people for Danko and 45 for Heighter. Council member Pontieri drew 20 at the dog park near the new Southern Recreational center. The idea was to let each council member connect informally with constituents, hear their concerns or ideas while giving the council members themselves a chance to speak outside the strictures of meetings and workshops.

“I know a lot of people expressed frustration about coming up to the podium and having three minutes and then having to sit back down, so these town halls are really your opportunity to have an open engagement and discussion with your city council members,” Pontieri said, summing up her experience to her colleagues at a council meeting earlier this month. “I just want to encourage people to keep an eye out for those and again.”









The crowd of 22 at Panera was engaged, questioning, critical or skeptical of many things–growth, the “westward expansion,” congestion, the absence of public transportation, the disappearance of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club, though that’s the school board’s doing–but never critical of Alfin, or even snarky to him, as is often the case at council these days. Standing and speaking most of the time, he was comfortable if too at ease with generalities, and not once condescending, as the tensions of council meetings occasionally trip him to be. There were no gaffes, no awkward jokes, and aside from repeating his beloved metaphor of the city’s future as a three-legged stool, the talk was hokey-free.

He did not promise the moon, though he did promise a few shooting stars–promises that shimmer briefly but don’t require specificity, as when he promised that green spaces would be set aside in perpetuity in the westward expansion, without saying how much, or in what proportion, or when he said there would be a public transportation master plan in the works (it’s one of the council’s new priorities), without saying that such a master plan is more easily shelved than enacted.



When the questions were too specific, too much like serious issues residents face but can’t get resolved, he deferred to a trio of staffers–Interim Manager Lauren Johnston, Chief of Staff Jason DeLorenzo, and Communications and Marketing Manager Shannon Martin, who would either field the issue or take names for further reference. In what could have been a misstep, he at one point credited only DeLorenzo by name, and his “team,” not Johnston, for helping to draw down the bounty of state appropriations of the last two years.

“For those who don’t know, I am your mayor, David Alfin,” he quipped at the top of the hour. After repeating the old complaint about the disproportion between residential and commercial property tax revenue, he had clearly anticipated questions (or complaints) about growth by addressing them almost before they were asked: sure there’s growth, and there’ll continue to be growth, but it’s happening for a reason: “It’s growing because people want to be here,” he said, subtly dismissing claims that growth goes against Palm Coast’s grain.









When he got repeated questions about congestion, he almost punted, first by saying that “capital improvements on roads is a lengthy process,” and dropped, for the first of many times, word of his membership, or chairmanship, or past or future membership, or close association with, this or that organization, the Sheriff’s Office, the Home Builders Association, and so on, while reverting to big-picture hopes rather than immediate policies: he spoke of a future when residents could move away from the one-person-one-car habit toward walkable communities. He also proposed an odd solution in the shorter term: more policing, because, he claimed, “because I think the sheriff will testify that a big percentage of your congestion is caused by bad driving.”

Would he? And is it? To the extent that car crashes cause congestion (which they do), that’s certainly a contributing factor, the federal Department of Transportation says in an analysis of congestion, but the causes are broader than that, with population growth playing a notable role.



Nevertheless, the city is in fact working toward congestion and safety improvements, with–for example–a series of turning-lane additions along Belle Terre Parkway coming soon, and a $500,000 study for the corridor between Point Pleasant Drive, where it meets Royal Palms Parkway, the Parkway’s intersection with Town Center Boulevard, and the boulevard’s intersection with Old Kings Road–all notoriously congested intersections at rush hour, with two big new subdivisions at each end soon to dumb yet more cars on the corridor.

As growth continues, Alfin is seeking to remove stigma surrounding “high-density” development: more dense developments allow for more green spaces, he said. More density also allows for less expensive homes. He promised that that would not affect the value of existing homes, as higher density areas would be parceled off. Which brought him to the westward expansion, and this general pledge: “You can rest assured that nothing will be built until the green space is secured.” He is also hoping to see a younger population move in to re-balance a current population where 31 percent of residents are 65 and over, though in reality, Palm Coast today is what the nation will be like in two generations, according to Census projections.









As for the westward expansion–the 20,000 acres west of U.S. 1 and the Florida East Coast railroad–“the city is not putting together a Lego-build of what’s going to go in there,” the mayor said, noting that he’s been going to school (he’s working on a master’s in urban planning at the University of Florida) to better she[herd what’s ahead. Closer to the heart of the city, he said a YMCA is “coming, it’s in the works,” but when a resident complained about the closing of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club to members, he said he would soon be addressing the schoolboard in hopes of reversing the decision. His plan, however, hinges on the school board selling land to generate revenue that would subsidize the money-losing club–a legally tenuous proposal at best, and one that may be a vote too late: the school board has put the issue to rest.

Alfin’s most provocative initiative was in response to a resident complaining about the six-month wait to see a neurologist at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

“I’ve been a patient at AdventHealth hospital probably more times than I would like to acknowledge. I’ve had several surgeries. My experience there has been very, very good,” Alfin said. But the city is big enough to warrant competition. “It would be my goal to identify and locate and talk to a competitive, competing healthcare network because I believe the residents of the city of Palm Coast deserve a competing health network. I’m talking to them now. I can assure, you it’s the best brand in the state. So many of you are forced to travel south or traveled north for specialists.” That, he says, has to change. “So I believe that if we have competing health networks, we will broaden the spectrum of medical specialty services that residents would apply for. I’m working on it.” He did not specify further.

At least two candidates were in attendance–Jeff Seib, who is running for a council seat, and Mike Norris, one of Alfin’s challengers. Norris was not impressed. “I think he’s all bluff. He’s just a politician talking,” Norris said. He frequently addresses the council at meetings. This morning, he only listened. He is critical of the westward expansion, which he says Alfin is championing at the expense of existing infrastructure that needs attention. Politicians, he said, “talk in circles and never say anything.”

But Alfin walked out of Panera certainly more buoyant than he has from some of the council meetings. “I will suggest to my fellow council members that we perhaps double the number of these events that we have,” he told the crowd just before it dispersed. There was no mystery as to why.