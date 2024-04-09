73-Year-Old Palm Coast Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on Royal Palms Parkway

A 73-year-old Palm Coast resident lost her life Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash she appears to have caused at the intersection of Royal Palms Parkway and Rickenbacker Drive in Palm Coast.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman had stopped at the stop sign on Rickenbacker, but then proceeded to attempt a left turn onto Royal Palms. She did so “traveling directly into the path” of a 32-year-old man at the wheel of an SUV, “violating his right of way.” The man was traveling west.









The man suffered minor injuries. The collision had catapulted the woman’s vehicle onto the south shoulder of Royal Palms, partially blocking the westbound lane.

The crash was reported to Flagler County’s 911 dispatch center at 5:08 p.m. as involving a white SUV and a small gray car, one t-boning the other. The woman was not responding at the scene when witnesses first reported the crash and tended to her.

Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue crews conducted an extrication and Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, was initially requested then cancelled. The elderly victim was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where she died, according to FHP.

According to the state Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, seven people had lost their life on Flagler County roads as of April 6. Monday’s crash raised that number to eight, including two pedestrians. Some 283 people have been injured in 360 crashes so far this year.