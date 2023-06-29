The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 29, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

The U.S. Supreme Court releases its last and most-consequential opinions of the 2022-23 term today at 10 a.m. This could be the last session, but not necessarily so. Scotus Blog will be live-blogging the releases from inside the courtroom here, starting at 9:30. The court’s undecided cases are briefed as follows by The New York Times:

Drug Court is off this week.

Dangerous dog appeal: Jimmie Robinson II and Tenille Payne are appealing Palm Coast Animal Control’s designation of their pit bull mix, Ghost, as a dangerous dog following the dog biting the couple’s daughter on June 5. The dog lives at 8 Ryall Lane in Palm Coast. The hearing is at 10 a.m. at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Today’s title: Remarkably Bright Creatures, the novel by Shelby Van Pelt. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun.

The Florida Supreme Court releases opinions at 11 a.m.









In Coming Days:

Friday: Sen. Rick Scott is the keynote speaker at the Pasco County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.

Saturday: Florida’s new fiscal year begins.

July 4: Independence Day celebrations will be a joint venture between local governments. The day will begin in Flagler Beach with a 5-K over the bridge, starting at 6 a.m. The Flagler Beach Rotary will host the traditional 10 a.m. Independence Day Parade down State Road A1A starting at 10 a.m. DJ Vern of 97.3 FM, the Flagler Beach radio station, will host Music in the Park at veterans Park in Flagler Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Flagler County airport. Local elected officials will read the Declaration of Independence at 7 p.m. The fireworks will go off at 9. See parking and other details here.

American Impressions: The WPA Guide to Kansas, written in the mid-1930s, right about the time of FDR’s yet-unequaled landslide since Jim Monroe, but not published until 1939, writes this about one of my favorite cities in the world, a city of 1,000 at the time, about 1,400 today: ““Hill City, like Kansas,” admitted a local writer, “has come through cyclones, hot winds, prairie fires, county seat fights, and droughts until today (1936) she is the largest . . . city in Graham County. Not only in their ability to survive disasters but also in their fondness for civic organizations are the residents of this town typical of their State. In addition to having membership in church guilds and literary and social clubs, Hill Citians are active in such groups as the American Legion, Rotary, the Y.M.C.A., the Masons, Oddfellows, Woodmen, and their various women’s auxiliaries. Even though all the local members of the G.A.R. are now dead, its women’s division still holds meetings. Almost everyone belongs to some group and almost every group, from the elementary school to the veterans, has a band that, clad in striking costume, drills for prizes on every gala occasion.”” I was that Rotary Club’s guest in 1999 as I was traveling the country on assignment, and they sang me “Home on the Range,” then and now bringing me to tears of affection for that moment, those glimmering souls, opening their hearts to a stranger as if I were a lost Arab in the Empty Quarter–which those Great Plains just about are–their hospitality as good to me as a recurrent July 4, whenever I get despondent about this country’s less glimmering souls. In the video below, there is a visit to what is now called something like the Schweitzer Motel, which is not the name it had when I stayed there a few nights. It was called the Pommeroy Inn, and a sign in the window about fresh rolls or cinnamon buns had attracted me, even though I have never been a fan of cinnamon buns. The owners, very old then, treated me like their son. But then everyone there treated me like family, I have no idea why, or why all these memories choose to rush me today, unless there is some filial connection between Hill City and memories of my long lost mother: June 29 is St. Peter’s day (La Saint Pierre, as she’d say with that paradoxical way the Catholic Church had of feminizing male saints’ days, as if in subliminal repentance for St. Paul’s misogyny), a special day between my mother and I, the one day a year when I loved expecting the three-for-$5 ties she would get me from Chinatown in Manhattan, and that I have and wear still, favoring them more than any gaudy and soulless $50 variety I have ever found. One day I will find a $5 tie with Hill City’s imprints, or something like its oil museum at the end of town, if I remember well. —P.T.

Now this:









