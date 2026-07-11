Liz Ryan Is Flagler Broadcasting’s New Regional News Director

Liz Ryan, who joined Flagler Broadcasting four years ago as a street reporter, has been promoted to regional news director for the company’s Palm Coast and St. Augustine operations.

Ryan will now lead regional news coverage across Flagler Broadcasting’s seven radio stations, expanding her role to oversee local reporting and community relations throughout Flagler and St. Johns counties. She anchors a local news team that includes reporters Erica Fox and Peter Kaline.

Ryan began her broadcasting career as a college intern in the Boston radio market and worked in various aspects of radio news and programming before moving to Florida. After relocating, she joined Flagler Broadcasting under Vice President Kirk Keller and President and CEO David Ayres, initially covering St. Johns County before expanding her reporting into Flagler County.

“Liz has earned the trust of our listeners through hard work, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to local news,” Ayres said. “Her leadership will strengthen our ability to serve both Flagler and St. Johns counties with the news that matters most.”

Flagler Broadcasting operates seven stations in Northeast Florida: WNZF News Radio, Beach 92.7, Kix Country 98.7, Kool Oldies 100.9, St. Augustine Country 106.3, The Light Christian Music 101.3, and Beach 105.5.