Ignite the Night! Fundraiser for Flagler Beach Fire Department at Tortugas July 18

Ignite the Night! Community spirit, high-energy music, and a major milestone are coming together for a critical cause. In just ten days, on July 18, 2026, local non-profit Flagler Strong will host a community event & fundraising concert dedicated to supporting the Flagler Beach Fire Department (FBFD) and Ocean Rescue teams—doubling as the official 10th Anniversary Celebration for Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar (plus, a 50th celebration for a cause in honor of owner Scott Fox’s birthday).

For a decade, Tortugas has been a staple of the Flagler Beach. To celebrate 10 years of incredible community, good times and island vibes, the restaurant is throwing its biggest party yet, turning its milestone anniversary into a powerful benefit to support local first responders. The benefit concert promises an unforgettable day of live entertainment, community solidarity, and vital fundraising to ensure first responders have the resources necessary to keep local beaches and neighborhoods safe.

A Stellar Musical Lineup

The event features a diverse roster of incredible musical talent, culminating in a performance by a world-renowned tribute act:

U2-2U (Headliner): The ultimate tribute experience, bringing the iconic anthems and stadium-sized energy of U2 to the main stage.

Michael Constantino: Delivering powerful vocals and a captivating contemporary performance.

Sober Cafe: Bringing their distinct sound and high-energy rhythms to the lineup.

The Greentree Brothers: Kicking things off with their crowd-pleasing local style.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 2 PM to 10 PM

Location: Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar – Parking Lot – 608 S. Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL

Admission/Tickets: Event is FREE and all ages, donations highly encouraged – there will be silent & live auctions, etc. plus many other ways to donate/support

“For 10 years, Flagler Beach has supported Tortugas, and we wanted our anniversary to be about giving back to the people who protect this community every single day,” said Scott Fox, Owner of Tortugas. “We’re bringing in phenomenal music, celebrating a decade of memories, and raising vital funds for our local fire and ocean rescue heroes.”