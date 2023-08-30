Idalia an ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Category 4 Hurricane; Impacts on Flagler County Will be Limited

Last Updated: 7:50 a.m.

Wednesday morning night update, 8:50 a.m.–Hurricane Idalia has become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, with winds of 130 miles per hour, as it nears landfall in Florida’s Big Bend this morning.









“Destructive life-threatening winds will occur where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the hurricane warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast,” the National Hurricane cCenter said in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where hurricane warnings are in effect. Residents in these areas should be prepared for long-duration power outages.”

The advisory warned of “catastrophic effects” from storm surge up to 12 to 16 feet between the border of Wakulla and Jefferson counties and Yankeetown in Levy County.

The track of the storm had moved west and north by roughly 50 miles over the course of Tuesday, lessening, but not eliminating, tropical storm force impacts on Flagler County. But the National Weather Service in Jacksonville now reports tropical storm conditions “possible,” as opposed to certain, with rain of up to an inch.

The more severe impacts would be on the west side of the county, where a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Bunnell, Espanola and Andalusia, as well as coastal Flagler County. The peak wind forecast is for 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A tornado watch is in effect for Flagler County until 3 p.m.

For much of the county’s east side conditions are likelier to resemble an extended day of summer storms, with some deterioration over the next hours. The heat index may hit 103 in parts of the county.

The map below from the National Hurricane Center shows the latest track of Hurricane Idalia and the probability that winds will reach 50 knots (57 mph). Palm Coast is just outside the edge of the cone of sustained winds, with the green area signifying a 30 percent chance or less of receiving sustained winds of that magnitude in the next days: