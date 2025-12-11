Ormond Beach Police Chief Defends Arrest of Flagler Sheriff’s Detective After Charge Was Quickly Dropped

Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey today issued a statement defending the arrest of a Flagler County Sheriff’s detective by one of his officers last week on a charge of fleeing and eluding. The State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge just five days later, suggesting there was no defensible case for the arrest, which may have raised questions about the justification for the police officer’s actions.

Sheriff’s Detective Ardit Coma was arrested on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach the morning of Dec. 4. He’d been going 88 in a 55 mph zone, on his way to work in Bunnell. (He lives on Lucky Drive in Ormond Beach.) The charge was dropped on Dec. 8, an extremely fast turn-around. He still faces a speeding ticket and an internal affairs investigation, which may lead to penalties from his agency.

The decision to drop the charge “reflects prosecutorial discretion and does not indicate wrongdoing by our officer or any deficiency in how the traffic stop was handled,” Godfrey said in the statement.

“Our Sergeant acted in good faith and based his decisions on the totality of the circumstances observed at the time,” he said. “Officers operate under the legal standard of probable cause, which is distinct from the prosecutorial standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. A prosecutor’s decision not to pursue charges is a judgment about what can be proven in court. It is not a finding that the officer acted improperly or lacked legal justification.”

Godfrey said based on the arrest report, the facts stated by his officer, Sgt. Caleb Braun, supported the arrest. The arrest report describes Coma as oblivious to the sergeant’s emergency lights even as other vehicles were yielding. “It was apparent the vehicle was actively attempting to flee,” the report states. The emergency lights were deactivated and the sergeant signaled to an officer ahead to deploy stop sticks.

There, Coma drove around the deployed stop sticks and stopped. By then there was no cop car behind him. Coma later explained to sheriff’s officials that he thought Ormond Beach police were involved in a pursuit, and he was pulling over to assist. He was then arrested, though other Ormond police officers concurred that Coma appeared bewildered, and found his behavior at the scene consistent with that of a law enforcement officer thinking he was assisting another agency.

“We stand firmly behind our Sergeant,” the chief said in his statement. “His actions were consistent with OBPD training and expectations, and the information available to him at the time fully supported the decisions he made. We value our partnerships with surrounding agencies and remain committed to constructive collaboration in service to the communities we all protect.”

Coma had been suspended without pay between his arrest and the dropped charge. He was reinstated Monday to a desk job pending the result of the internal affairs investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding Godfrey’s statement, and was reviewing it before possibly responding.