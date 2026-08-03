Know Palm Coast’s New E-Bike Rules As You Ride Back to School

As students prepare to head back to school, the City of Palm Coast, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and Flagler Schools are reminding families that electric bicycles (e-bikes) remain a popular way to get to and from school—but they also come with important responsibilities. Officials are encouraging parents and riders to review Palm Coast’s e-bike ordinance and practice safe riding habits before the first day of school.

With more students traveling on neighborhood streets, sidewalks, and paths, following the rules of the road helps keep everyone safe, from riders and pedestrians to motorists and other cyclists.

“Back-to-school means more kids are walking, biking, and riding e-bikes throughout our community,” said Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris. “We want every student to arrive at school safely and return home safely each day. Parents play an important role in making sure their kids understand the rules before they ride. Taking a few minutes to review the law and discuss safe riding habits with your kids can help prevent serious injuries and keep our streets and trails safe for everyone.”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “When it comes to e-bike safety, I want to remind parents to be the sheriff of your own homes. This starts with ensuring the e-bikes your children are riding are legal. Modified e-bikes that no longer conform to e-bike laws and exceed defined speed limits are prohibited on city streets, sidewalks, and paths and, if operated in violation of the city ordinance, may be impounded and result in fines. Let’s have a safe school year.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore added, “As more students choose e-bikes for transportation, I encourage them to ride responsibly and put safety first. Our students have bright futures ahead of them. I encourage them to make good choices on and off the road.”

Palm Coast’s e-bike ordinance, adopted in 2025, establishes clear rules for operating electric bicycles within the city. Some of the most important requirements include:

Riders must be at least 11 years old to operate an e-bike on city streets, sidewalks, or shared-use paths.

Riders must obey all traffic laws, yield to pedestrians, and provide an audible signal when passing others.

Modified e-bikes that exceed Florida’s legal definition of an electric bicycle are prohibited on city streets, sidewalks, and paths.

All riders must carry a government-issued photo ID and present it to law enforcement upon request.

Violations may result in fines of up to $100, and law enforcement may impound e-bikes operated in violation of the ordinance.

The City also reminds families that under Florida law, riders under the age of 16 are required to wear a helmet. Wearing bright or reflective clothing, avoiding distractions such as cell phones or headphones, and remaining alert at intersections can further reduce the risk of crashes.

Parents are encouraged to inspect their child’s e-bike before school begins, confirm it meets Florida’s legal definition of an electric bicycle, and discuss expectations for safe and responsible riding. Students should remember that e-bikes are vehicles, not toys, and should always be operated with care.

As part of the City’s ongoing “Ride Smart. Ride Safe.” initiative, Palm Coast continues to work alongside the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Schools to educate riders about safe operation and encourage compliance with local and state laws.

For more information about Palm Coast’s e-bike ordinance, safety tips, and frequently asked questions, visit www.palmcoast.gov/ebikes.