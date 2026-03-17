Palm Coast Council Candidate Jeanie Duarte Again Ejected After Challenging Mayor To Remove Her

Jeanie Duarte, a candidate for the Palm Coast City Council, has been thrown out of the council chambers–again.

It last happened 10 weeks ago. Today it happened at the very end of a six-hour meeting when, public comment over, and after Duarte had made her usual string of appearances at the lectern to contest, ridicule or allege this or that on wags of half-truths and fabulisms, she returned to the lectern against the city attorney’s advice and challenged Mayor Mike Norris to remove her.

Duarte is running in the District 2 seat Council member Theresa Pontieri is vacating at the end of her term. Pontieri is running for a County Commission seat. Duarte faces Tony Amaral, a candidate who has never been thrown out of a public meeting.

Among the last people in the chamber this afternoon, Duarte had been the only speaker to address the council in the final public participation segment, immediately going out of order by directing City Attorney Marcus Duffy to look at five pieces of paper she’d given him, ostensibly sample ballots from former elections.

Posing a rhetorical trap, again on a malformed premise, she wanted him to explain when language pertaining to special elections had been removed from the charter, and when voters were asked to approve that removal. “Once you’re finished with your explanation, please pass down the paperwork to the city clerk for filing,” Duarte told the attorney as if she was already his boss. (Council members in their official functions may direct only two individuals, the city manager and the city attorney. Citizens may not direct anyone.)

Duarte than fell silent and stood at the lectern. “Are you done, Ms. Duarte?” Norris asked her. She said she had two more minutes. He told her she could stand there all she wanted. Duffy for his part wasn’t about to take her orders. Duarte went on, claiming something to the effect that charter language had been inappropriately altered. “It must be deceptive, and you must be lying,” she said. “And remember, anytime you’re sitting on that dais, you are under oath. Every one of you are (sic) under oath.” Then she walked back to her sea.

But did she? The question must always be asked when Duarte is on stage.

Duffy, who has held his tongue in all matters Duartian for 18 months, had had enough. “I have been on this dais for two years now, and for a year and a half Ms. Duarte has pled stuff that are incorrect, and she does not do her research,” he said. “This has already been litigated. It is already done. Five people up here have moved on. You need to do the same. And by the way– don’t you dare try to come back up here.”

Too late. She was back. She was asking what had been litigated, and Norris was warning her she was about to be removed.

“I’m happy to be removed. Go ahead and hit your ballot–your, whatever,” Duarte said, casting a Freudian slip in her confusion.

“Commander, please remove her from the chamber,” the mayor asked Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bernie Woodward, the city’s liaison with the Sheriff’s Office who is in the chamber at att meetings.

“One more thing,” Duffy said. “Everything you guys have done, is done legally. I am not going to keep going round and round with her on this issue. The charter has been followed. The charter committee followed everything. This issue is closed and we are done with it. I’ve given my advice. I’m moving on.” He did not mean to Marineland, which he’s leaving to other colleagues.