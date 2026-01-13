Council Candidate Jeanie Duarte Escorted Out of City Hall Over Public Comment Policy Violation

Jeanie Duarte is a 58-year-old candidate for the Palm Coast City Council and retired nutritionist who has amassed a record of false and frivolous claims a Flagler County Circuit Judge has called “nonsensical,” and the Florida Ethics Commission has tossed out as legally insufficient.

She has falsely suggested that the proximity of the city’s water and sewer treatment plants in one location could mix products, and falsely claimed that the city planned to pipe recycled water as potable water to residents, making “cannibals” of residents. She has made baseless, public accusations against a member of the city’s Charter Review Commission, and she continues regularly to sit through meetings and appear before the council during public comment segments, following the same pattern.

This morning, a sheriff’s deputy escorted Duarte out of the building as she appeared to be walking out, after a reprimand from the dais.

Duarte was the first speaker in the opening public comment segment, when speakers may address any topic not on the agenda. Wearing a black shirt imprinted with the words “TEACH Everything YOU KNOW,” she launched into an attack on the legitimacy of Council member Charles Gambaro’s tenure, an issue previously championed by Mayor Mike Norris, which he litigated.

After Circuit Judge Chris France–the same judge who twice called Duarte “nonsensical” in separate orders–ruled against Norris, the mayor ended his campaign to remove Gambaro, and official relations between the two council members have been cordial and productive since. Gambaro is running in the Republican primary for the congressional seat held by Randy Fine.

Ignoring France’s order, Duarte this morning said the District 4 seat held by Gambaro is held “by an unauthorized appointee,” and that he should have been removed in November 2024. She discussed last year’s attempt by the council to remove, by referendum, a charter provision that prevents the city from borrowing more than $15 million against its general fund or entering leases longer than three years without voter approval. The referendum failed. She then claimed to have documents showing the city is “already doing that.” It is not.

She cited Department of Health data showing Flagler County exceeding neighboring counties in “various disease rates.” She did not provide a specific example and moved on to other issues, such as public record costs and how she double-filters and double-boils her water. “People are getting sick, people are dying,” she said, raising her head from her notes to tell the council members solemnly: “My neighbor recently died of cancer.” (According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,144 Flagler County residents die of cancer on average every year. The county’s rate is higher than the state’s.) She asked for accountability and ended there. Only one other person spoke (Chantal Preuninger, who said she agreed with everything Duarte said.)

Gambaro addressed Duarte from the dais, saying he was “super proud” of her dedication to community issues, “but on the matter that you continue to bring up, it has been clearly, clearly settled by a court, and I will tell you that this council is focused on moving forward in a positive way.”

Duarte had walked up to the lectern again, even though public comment was over. City Attorney Marcus Duffy tried to stop her from speaking. Norris banged his gavel: “Ms. Duarte, take a seat, please,” he told her.

“Mr. Mayor, just a friendly reminder,” Duffy said, “if a resident in the gallery is not following procedures this council has full authority to ask them to leave and have our deputy escort them out of the building.” That was just what a deputy did, though it may have seemed unnecessary to Duarte, who left willingly, and neither Norris nor Duffy had signaled for her to be ejected.