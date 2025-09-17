Council Candidate Jeani Duarte Again Makes Baseless Claims, This Time About Charter Review Committee

Jeani Duarte, a candidate for a Palm Coast City Council seat who last month claimed the city’s utility system was pushing residents toward cannibalism, today made baseless claims about the city’s Charter Review Committee, its members and its moderator as she addressed the City Council. She was not challenged.

The City Council in mid-July appointed five residents to the Charter Review Committee, tasking it with drafting recommended amendments to the city charter. The charter is like a municipal constitution. The current charter requires the council to go through a charter review at least once every 10 years. The committee met just once, on Aug. 25, to name a chair and get an overview of the process ahead from its moderator, Georgette Dumont. The first community-input meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Southern Recreation Center.

During the opening segment of public participation at Tuesday’s council meetings, when members of the public may speak on any matters not on the agenda (they get to speak on agenda matters when the items are discussed), Duarte started her three-minute comment by claiming, incorrectly, that “the charter is not due for review till 2028.” The charter gives the council authority to call a review sooner than at the decennial mark. Duarte herself had applied to be a member of the committee, without objections to its timing. She claimed in her application that she is “the admin for the ‘Palm Coast Citizens Charter Review on f.b.,” meaning Facebook.

Duarte said the moderator “appears to be overriding the committee.” While Dumont was surprisingly and unnecessarily emphatic about how the process would go on her watch at the orientation meeting, she did not get pushback from the committee members, who could have stopped her at any point. It isn’t clear whether the committee members even knew that they would have a moderator, since they are stocked with a majority of members who have either served on public boards or chaired them. Two of them still do. One of the members, Michael Martin, then appeared before the council to request that the timetable of meetings be moved up. The council agreed.

Duarte then accused “a rogue charter review member who is actively suppressing citizen voices, along with others.” She did not name either the “rogue” member or “others.” She said those others are “using intimidation, fear tactics, threatening consequences against residents who speak up.” She did not say where or how those tactics were being carried out. There had been no intimidation or “rogue” behavior either in the one meeting of the review committee or in Martin’s appearance before the council. That appearance had not been agreed to by the review committee: he had not been delegated to make such an appearance. But he didn’t have to be: advisory board members remain free to act in their individual capacities.

It’s possible that individuals have attacked Duarte on her Facebook page. But a look at the page reveals little activity other than her own, and one comment by a Charter Review member, Perry Mitrano, who was respectfully suggesting that a question Duarte was posing could be answered by the City Council. (The examination of the page was not exhaustive, as Duarte’s non sequiturs can be exhausting.)

She also spoke of “compound suppressions of public input,” though the floor was opened to what little public there was at the first committee meeting. Duarte did not respond to a text or an email asking her to elaborate on her accusations.

She went on to ask the council to shelve the review until 2028 then made further baseless claims on other topics (” Please explain why wastewater treatment plant two was expanded without public input,” for example) and said “some residents are confused as to which direction their swales should drain.” The candidate is running for the District 2 seat of the Council, the seat currently held by Theresa Pontieri. Pontieri will step down at the end of her first term. She is running for the County Commission seat Greg Hansen has elected not to contest again.

Duarte claimed that what she was describing “poses great concerns and undermines public trust.” It was difficult to see how, other than Duarte’s own baseless accusations and wild claims, the committee’s trust was being undermined.