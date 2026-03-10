Dennis Bayer Out as Marineland Attorney After Nearly 30 Years, Replaced by Firm that Represents Palm Coast

After almost 30 years as Marineland’s town attorney, and six months after a member of the town commission tried to fire him, Dennis Bayer has resigned. The parting was the culmination of a growing rift between Bayer and the commission, especially over contractual and financial issues.

“It has become apparent that [] differences of opinion exist between members of the commission and me as to issues related to the town governance, in particular the marina and related properties,” Bayer wrote in a January 29 letter to Mayor Buddy Pinder. In an interview this week, Bayer said: “I did not like the direction the commission was going and I was not the appropriate attorney for the current commission.”

“A change needed to happen,” said Commissioner Dewey Dew, who had attempted to fire Bayer when Dew had shifted into the mayorship after the death of Gary Inks in May. “Can’t say I told you so, but I told you so,” he said indecorously at the Feb. 19 meeting of the commission.

The commission at that meeting hired the St. Augustine-based Douglas Law Firm–the firm representing Palm Coast since March 2024–as a replacement, with the firm’s Jeremiah Blocker and Joe Saviak in attendance. The firm will get a base pay of $2,000 a month in the first year, $2,500 in year two, and $3,000 in year three, with a $250-an-hour charge for attorney work beyond the base rate, and $150 an hour for other staff, based on the contract.

Town Commissioner Jessica Finch said she knew Blocker “quite well” from his representation of Welaka when she was mayor there. She cited Joe Saviak, a new attorney at Douglas Law Firm and for many years the leader of Flagler County’s Leadership Academy, having seen one of his lectures at her own leadership class.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” Blocker told the commission, calling himself a “recovering politician.” He had served on the St. Johns County Commission between 2018 and 2022.

The town is under increasing financial strain from losing one of its major property taxpayers, now that Marineland Dolphin Adventure was acquired by a nonprofit, and does not pay property taxes. Marineland is due to lose a third of its property tax revenue as a result.

The town commission–Pinder, Finch and Dew–has been discussing reopening its contract with the marina in Marineland, which pays the city $18,000 a year. Commissioners think they should get more money. According to its financial records, the marina between October 2024 and September 2025 generated $313,000 in revenue against $265,000 in expenses, including a $48,000 management fee and $15,000 listed as credit card processing fees.

At the January 15 meeting of the commission, two weeks before he resigned, Bayer summarized his analysis of the 2014 contract with the marina and the 2023 extension for 10 years (through 2033) and found no entry point that would justify reopening contract terms absent grave circumstances, from fraud to misrepresentation, which he said don’t exist.

Mark Simpson, the town’s finance director, said “he did not believe the contract was properly negotiated and that no research was done,” according to the meeting minutes, and that “it would be in good faith to drop the agreement and return to the table to rediscuss a contract, ideally with no cap because it does not fiscally make sense.”

Dew was displeased with the way the contract was negotiated with the previous commission in 2023. He and other members of the commission seemed dissatisfied with Bayer’s account of those 2023 negotiations. Finch pointed to a lack of clarity in the record, while Dew said there was no “meeting of the minds” in the contract-negotiating process.

There is also an issue over a land parcel referred to as the Peninsula Parcel, ostensibly donated by JDI Development, the firm owned by Jim Jacoby, to the town. Commissioners rebuffed him when he asked whether he should further research contract law ahead of renegotiations between the town and the marina.

Bayer in his resignation letter said he would turn over files related to the marina transfer and development plans, and submitted his final bill for $1,940.

“It just seemed like it was the appropriate time for them to get a new attorney and for me to kind of move on,” Bayer said on Monday.