The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.







Notably: I was working a bit under the influence of a high-percentage stout Stacy at Brown Dog had recommended–and lent me a growler to fill with and take home, after her partner Ken warned me that it would knock us on our asses, Cheryl and me–when it came on, knocking me on my ass more than the beer: Brahms’s Waltz in A-flat, that lullaby, those dew drops of paradise, a piece less than two minutes long that breaks the heart in more pieces than there are stars and make you want to hug life for dear life. The piece means a bit too much to me: I first heard it when Bruno Robilliard played it for me, again and again–because I asked, because I pleaded, because I pleaded–time after time, night after night, as we spent those wonderful days and nights as wonderful as the Brahms piece. I was 19, we were on the rustic Ile d’Oléron on France’s west coast, south of La Rochelle. I was in love with his sister Cecile, she was in love with me, and she and her brothers and sisters were all musicians, just as her father Louis Robillard was, and still is: he is 85 as I write these lines. He was born in Beirut, he was I think in love with my mother at one point, though he ended up living in Lyon in France and founding his large family of musicians. He is himself a celebrated and recorded organist. His children are all recorded artists, Bruno a well-regarded pianist, Cecile a flutist, Virginie a violinist, and there we were all of us children (minus Louis) on Oléron that summer in August 1984, after Louis had visited New York on a concert tour and reconnected with my mother for a few days. He had brought Cecile with him. So we met, and so we fumbled and fondled, and that summer ended up together in Oléron, where between bouts of beach-bumming and Nutella and whatever else the major and minor keys of a piano may have you imagine, Bruno played us that waltz. He played us many other pieces too, and Cecile played me Bach’s flute partita in A minor, his only composition for unaccompanied flute (it puts the Book of Genesis to shame). But it’s the Brahms that has stayed with me, and that triggers me (in the best sense) every time I hear it, especially when it happens by unexpected, as it did this evening. The windows were open. Oléron wafted back in. —P.T.

Now this:

https://youtu.be/oy6uV-eMOEs













