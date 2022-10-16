The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 16, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Theater: Murder at the Howard Johnson’s by Sam Bobrick, A fast-paced comedy involving a love triangle where the phrase “two’s company and three’s a crowd” is played out when a woman, her lover, and her husband variously plot to kill each other, in a motel room. 3 p.m., Second Stage Theatre, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. in the DeLand Museum of Art (across from Smith Hall). Reservations can be made by calling 386-822-8700 or by emailing [email protected].

Faculty Recital: Duo Amadeae (Sun-A Park and Esther Park), piano, at 5 p.m. at Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. Orlando, at UCF. Piano Duo Amadeae Recital featuring a program including works for four-hands and two pianos by Gershwin. Duo Amadeae is UCF Piano Professor Sun-A Park and her sister, Esther Park, Visiting Professor of Piano at Schwob School of Music, Columbus State University. Free admission.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the candidates for the Flagler County Commission District 4, School Board District 2 and Palm Coast City Council Districts 2 and 4. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.

Notably: It is the FlaglerLive-declared Missing William O. Douglass Day. The Supreme Court justice may have been a bit of a rake and lost his grip on decorum in his last years, but his legacy remains essential even as it dims beneath the black hole of the current majority. Douglas sat on the court for 36 years and 211 days, a record at risk of being overtaken by that of the cruelest judge, Clarence Thomas, who’s been playing the role of a jutsice for 31 years. Today is Douglas’s birthday (1898).

