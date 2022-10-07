The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 7, 2022

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. In the tropics , a potentially severe storm is forming below the Caribbean, but it is targeting Central America.

Nobel Prizes Week: The Nobel Peace Prize is announced at 5 a.m. Palm Coast time, by the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11 a.m. local time. The Oath Keepers are not favorites. France’s Annie Ernaux was the winner of the literature prize on Thursday.

In Court: The attorney for Robert Neal Batie, who faces a life felony, among others, on accusations of engaging in sex with an under-age patient at his then-Palm Coast practice, argues to dismiss that count in a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins today at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. He would still face two second-degree and one third-degree felony counts.

FEMA Assistance: Staff will be available at the Flagler Beach Senior Center, 700 South Daytona Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help residents apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration. This is not FEMA staff or a FEMA office, but a facilitated opportunity. Bring your Social Security card or number, your insurance information, pictures of the damage, banking and contact information.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests include Rep. Paul Renner, who will talk about the unfolding disaster in homeowner insurance in the state, and talk about this weekend’s Creekside Festival and Chili Challenge at the Agricultural Museum. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

“Oliver!” the musical, at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets at $30. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., from Sept. 23 to Oct. 9. Book tickets here. “Oliver!,” based on Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel, Oliver Twist, is a coming-of-age stage musical written by Lionel Bart and originally staged in London in 1960. Bart won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The score includes such pieces as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything.” The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The stage adaptation of the novel is much simplified, with Fagin played to comedic effect rather than villainy.

Comedian Ron White 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Ron White first stepped foot on a comedy club stage in Arlington Texas in September 1986, and now more than 35 years later, White is consistently one of the top grossing stand up comedians in the country. In fact, he was nominated for Pollstar’s Comedy Touring Artist of the Decade. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour). He has been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, “Roadies,” and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.









In medias res: Charles Blow of the Times has a few words about Hershel Walker’s son: “Of course, Christian is a complicated character, and that’s being charitable. More accurately, he’s come across as a nasty piece of work. He is an election denier who opposes Black Lives Matter (he has called it a “terrorist organization” and “the K.K.K. in blackface”), as well as gay pride (even though, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, “Walker has said he is not gay but is attracted to ‘big, strong, muscular men’”). He is also anti-body positivity (he said on Instagram, “I’m tired of all these models who look like they’ve never seen a treadmill in their life”), anti-feminist (he said on Instagram, “Maybe men aren’t trash, and maybe you feminists should shave your armpit hair”), and he rages against Covid protocols (as he said when complaining about Covid restrictions, “I don’t care about your grandma, at all; I don’t”). As someone who is Black and queer, allow me to borrow from that vernacular, and say in a tone dripping with disdain: ‘Child, please.'”

Now this: It’s difficult to find live performances of Ferdinand Ries on YouTube. Overshadowed by his teacher Beethoven then, overshadowed now. No less worth the listen.

