The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 15, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: The sentencing of Dan Priotti on a felony DUI jury conviction is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. See “Palm Coast Pool Contractor Dan Priotti, Found Guilty of 3rd DUI in 10 Years, Faces Prison After Flawed Trial.”

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes a few guests to talk about housing and affordability, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on… housing and affordability.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: Jacques Derrida, the French philosopher, literary critic, inventor of deconstruction and the man who gave academics license to write atrociously and impenetrably, was born on this day in 1930. “”Nor is it certain from Derrida’s ornately obscurantist prose that he himself knows what he means,” Edward O. Wilson once wrote (in Consilience, not the most easily penetrable book on the planet). Here’s the irascible Roger Kimball eulogizing him in the Wall Street Journal after his death in October 2004, an occasion that got then-President Jacques Chirac issuing regrets: “What is deconstruction? Mr. Derrida would never say. It was a question certain to spark his contempt and ire. He denied that deconstruction could be meaningfully defined. I think he was right about that, though not necessarily for the reasons he believed. But even if deconstruction cannot be defined, it can be described. For one thing, deconstruction comes with a lifetime guarantee to render discussion of any subject completely unintelligible. It does this by linguistic subterfuge. One of the central slogans of deconstruction is il n’y a pas de hors-texte, i.e., “there is nothing outside the text.” (It sounds better in French.) In other words, deconstruction is an updated version of nominalism, the view that the meanings of words are completely arbitrary and that, at bottom, reality is unknowable. Of course, if you put it as baldly as that, people will just laugh and ignore you. But if you dress up the idea in a forbidding vocabulary, full of neologisms and recondite references to philosophy, then you may have a prescription for academic stardom.” It should be noted that Derrida had a bigger fan base in the united States than in France, where centuries of bullshit have honed bullshit detectors a bit more sharply than on our less cynical shores. (It did not help that Paul de Man, another major deconstructionist, turned out to be an enthusiastic Nazi sympathizer.)

