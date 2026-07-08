The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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Weather: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 112 in Palm Coast, 109 in Flagler Beach and 110 in Bunnell. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets roughly quarterly.
Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
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|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Notably: I was going to write a few words about the vomitory parade of white-masked cowardice in Washington on July 4 by that neofascist nationalist group, but images are enough (see the imbeciles in the video below), and here it’s more interesting to glimpse the progress of Fire Station 51 on County Road 305:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Public Safety Coordinating Council Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Northeast Florida Regional Council Board of Directors Meeting
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Democratic Club Meeting
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series
For the full calendar, go here.
At this moment, Zagreus had opened the small chest which touched the fireplace and revealed a large burnished steel chest with its key. On the trunk there was a white letter and a big black revolver. To Mersault’s involuntarily curious look, Zagreus responded with a smile. It was very simple. On the days when he felt too strongly the tragedy that had deprived him of his life, he placed in front of him this letter, which he had not dated, and which expressed his desire to die. Then he placed the weapon on the table, brought the revolver closer and placed his forehead against it, rolling his temples there, soothing the cold of the iron for a long time like this, the fever in his cheeks. He then remained, letting his fingers wander along the trigger, handling the switch, until the world fell silent around him and, already drowsy, his whole being was nestled in the sensation of a cold, salty iron from which death could emerge. To feel thus that it would be enough for him to date his letter and to print, to experience the absurd ease of death, his imagination was lively enough to represent to him in all its horror what the negation of life meant for him, and he carried into his half-sleep all his desire to burn again in dignity and silence. Then, waking up completely, his mouth full of already bitter saliva, he licked the barrel of the weapon, inserted his tongue and finally moaned with impossible happiness.
–From Camus’ A Happy Death (La Mort Heureuse, 1938).
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