Cruel and Usual Trump
FlaglerLive | June 17, 2018
I don’t read the Marquis de Sade to beef up on hope for mankind. I know what I’m in for if I pick up “The 120 Days of Sodom.” For the same reason I know what I’m in for when I pick up the daily papers: I can’t be expecting Eckhart Tolle when I’ve been living the American translation of, so far, the 513 Days of Sodom. In that sense, it’d be futile to criticize President Trump for being the Marquis de Trump.
There are differences in the sadism derby though. Sade didn’t dare publish many of his works, or was imprisoned when he did. Trump advertised his sadism in full-page ads in the New York press when, before their trial, he called for the murder of five teenagers accused of raping a Central Park jogger 30 years ago. I say “murder” because that’s what it would have been: they were innocent and were proven so, though only after serving 13 years in prison.
Trump, an admirer of extra-judicial mass killers like the Pilippines’ Rodrigo Duerte, had exercised his First Amendment right to pretend to be judge and executioner for a day. But despite the five men’s exoneration and another man’s confession, Trump called the multi-million dollar settlement a “disgrace” and still judged the five guilty. Evidence means nothing to him.
Nor does limiting his impeccable credentials for sadism to adults. (George W. Bush and Barack Obama did their share of unpardonable crimes against adult undocumented immigrants. They exempted children.) Using that great Alabama humanitarian Jeff Sessions as his conduit, he’s been ordering children of undocumented immigrants separated from their parents at the border, whether the parents are committing illegal acts or not. In one reported case, a child was taken from her mother as she breastfed. In another, a mother and son, 18 months old, escaped Honduras seeking asylum in the United States. Mother and son were separated and detained. That’s how we’re dealing with “huddled masses yearning to be free” now, with what Sessions-Trump call a “zero-tolerance” policy at the border, due process be damned.
Asylum seekers are not criminals. The children of undocumented migrants, no matter their parents’ record or intentions, are by definition innocent. But they’re being separated from their parents and imprisoned in gulag-like detention centers along the border in practices unheard of in the civilized world. As always when children are the victims of an unaccountable police state, brutality and sexual abuse shadow the victims where they go, as the ACLU is documenting in a lawsuit, though we don’t have to go that far to define the mere premise of children’s arbitrary detention as torture. Dress up the jail as a spotless former Walmart with Pokemon posters on the wall and Moana playing on a movie screen. It’s still a prison.
Reporters were herded through one such converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas, on June 14, one of 100 such “shelters” in 17 states imprisoning 11,000 children. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon tried visiting the Walmart prison 10 days earlier. He was barred from going in. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE–America’s acronymized homage to Kafka–suddenly had a public relations nightmare to add to the more literal nightmares it was inflicting on imprisoned children. Real nightmares it can deal with: that’s ICE’s specialty. PR nightmares are a different story. ICE got to work prepping the Brownsville prison for prime time, cleaning it up, warning its inmates not to interact with visitors, and invited the media. It briefly reminded me of the way George Pullman would herd reporters though his company town for his workers near a manufacturing plant in Illinois, a Potemkin village of luxury that couldn’t keep up the illusion of brutal repression within. Or you could compare the Walmart-type prisons to the detention camps for Japanese-Americans during World War II, though in both the Pullman and Japanese cases children were never separated from their parents. That special reinvention of an American specialty had to await the Trump era.
Separating children from their parents was a slave-broker specialty, justified then on the assumption that parents and children were property, not human beings. Sessions had as first-hand knowledge as is possible to have these days, when he worked as Alabama’s attorney general in Montgomery and had lunch in restaurants along Commerce Street where just a few generations earlier brokers with names like W.A. Grant, F.H. Bock and Cameron & Benson had lined the way, their signs advertising “Slave Investor/Auctioneer,” their sales pitches boasting of the children’s potential as workers, breeders, and more subtly, concubines.
The zero-tolerance policy at the border doesn’t enslave children but it achieves the same ends: it dehumanizes parents and children and treats both as surplus merchandise warehoused in prisons, without a say, without rights. To which Sessions the Montgomery street-walker had this rejoinder: “If you’re smuggling a child, we’re going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law. If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally.” That was before he doubled down on rhetorical derangement by quoting the Apostle Paul as legal precedent.
None of it is justified by public safety concerns: neither children nor parents are a national security threat. None of it is legal under international law. But if Trump can ban Muslims from the country on fabricated pretenses, nothing is stopping him from doing the same to migrant children with the wrong skin color. Again, maybe we should not be surprised. Trump is only exercising his cruel and usual inhumanity.
But Congress and the courts are letting him get away with what used to be only a fantasy. We’re days away from the Supreme Court confirming it with its endorsement of the Muslim ban. He now is, in fact, judge and executioner, with the other two branches’ complicity. That’s Trump’s America, where the lamp beside the golden door shows the way to the dungeon for all those who don’t put up or shut up. And we have at least 938 days of Sodom to go.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here or follow him @PierreTristam. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.
Precedent…. pending felons “are” separated from children…. This is a 1996 law as regards immigration. Wake up Pierre. Trump didn’t invent this… he is just enforcing the law.
Ptr, thanks to my Ikea coffee this morning I was in fact up when I revised this piece for publication, and wish you’d been as well: no one will dispute you on the fact that the 1996 immigration bill was a major Clintonian suck-up to Republican sadism against brown skins, just as the 1994 crime bill was, from this first allegedly black president, an equally submissive suck-up to making predators of every other joint-wielding black skin, but it helps to be specific: the 1996 law, while taking a stand against “smugglers,” said nothing about separating children from their parents. That’s not a law. It’s a Trump-Sessions fetish. And no points for trying: instead of retreading fallacious Fox talking points you could more constructively be cheering on underdog Mexicans bashing Germans at the World Cup. Or is that violating the 1996 law too?
What is gained by separating the children from the parents other than traumatizing the children? Why not keep them together and speedily deporting them?
They know they are taking a risk coming here but their lives where they come from are where they come from so unimaginably miserable they are willing to try.
What we are doing is creating a large group of people that will forever hate Americans and everything about our country. We will reap the consequences.
People need to understand that this is what every single Republican voter gleefully wanted. This is 100% what they voted for.
Pierre…..How about changing your comment policy today and only allow comments on this piece from people who give their real name. ? That would show who has the courage to put their moral convictions out there in public.
BTW …I wholeheartedly agree with you.
Brian, that would be great under any piece: anonymity is often (not always) a coward’s mask, revealing in its own way (caveat: we have to respect the anonymity of whistleblowers). But we couldn’t impose a different standard on these columns than on other material. If anything, the threshold is lower since it’s an opinion column.
If you take the risk of entering illegally, you take the risk of getting separated. Solution: Don’t enter illegally. Cross at a valid border crossing point and state your case for assylum.
The republicans love to chant Lock Them Up. Well apparently they have gotten carried away with the whole thing, that now includes locking little children up on concentration camps. And oh yeah….WHERE are the the little girls?? WHAT is going on here? This is not my America. This hasn’t been my America since the 666 and his evil minions took over after they stole the election. Every person that finds this whole thing reviling needs to stand up and say so! Verbally! Often! LOUD!! Don’t think just clicking an angry face on Facebook amounts to anything. It doesn’t.
RESIST~!
@trump policy eliminates the need to choose
maga
Here’s more fuel for the fire! trump doesn’t even control his own people. Elephant Trophy Hunting is back! Take a read:
http://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/392675-zinke-blatantly-disregards-trumps-opposition-to-horror-show
the parents are doing something illegal,its their fault the families get separated, how hard is that to understand ,and I wont stoop so low as to insult any one ,the way the so called liberals love to do.
Sorry Pierre, asylum seekers that cross the border illegally are criminals. Asylum seekers that enter via a port of entry, the proper way, are not criminals. Try entering the legal way, not dragging your innocent children through danger, maybe you won’t be separated from them. Very simple, follow our law.
Maybe, just maybe if Congress got together and repealed the Flores Consent Decree things would pan out better for the tots that have been dragged around as pawns in a serious game.
Gotta be tuned in to to catch the humor in the first part of that article. Lmao
And what of the American Citizens who have children and have also CHOSEN to break the law. What happens to them and their children. I’ll tell you, If they are caught, they are arrested. They are then incarcerated away from THEIR children. So you see we are simply ensuring the same equality for those who enter this country illegally. These illegal children, are also placed with relatives in the US once they are medically screened and processed.Should we set free American who break the law, simply because they have accomplished reproduction? If that is the case, you should ready yourself now, because the results will be horrible. Those are the facts, and Facts trump Feelings.
Parent’s need to stop using their children for pawns. If you want to come to America, do it legally and there will be no problem. You should not be permitted to stay and should expect to be separated from your children when you disobey the laws and procedures put in place. Those that come here legally and jump through all the hoops must be asking themselves why, if those who think they can make up their own rules and bully their way in works. In the mean time, those of us who are citizens and work for a living are paying for those who are in our country getting a free ride! It’s time to man up, tighten up, and follow the rules…..liberal presidents have been turning their heads for far too long. Way to go TRUMP!!!
Today I am ashamed of America. Our disgusting criminal government has gone full Nazi on us. Trump and his ICE Brownshirts are ripping children from their mothers’ arms and hiding them in internment facilities. The parents don’t know why they’ve been taken, don’t know where they are and don’t know if they will ever see their children again. This is abhorrent in a civilized society. It is against humanity. This is not America. This is totally Trump.
Write to your representatives, Talk to your priests and pastors. Do what you can to protest and stop this grievously inhumane behavior.
Thank you for continuing to be a voice of reason in these terrible times.
Perhaps history does repeat itself.
Hitler began his reign demeaning and threatening the free press.
He then separated parents from children and put them all in concentration camps.
What a load of crap. According to international law these people should be requesting asylum in Mexico not the United States. Just another liberal leftist nonsense attack on our government. We should be just turning 5hem around at the boarder as it is Mexico’s responsibly to give them asylum not ours.