Young Boy in Cardiac Arrest Saved by Flagler County 911 Team, Deputies and Paramedics

On the afternoon of May 8, deputies, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a 911 call in the F-Section of Palm Coast after a young boy had stopped breathing. Together, they worked to save the child’s life.

According to the caller, her 9-year-old son was sitting on the couch when he stopped breathing and began turning blue in the face. She also told the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center the child’s father was performing CPR, and that the child did not have any diagnosed medical condition but had a similar emergency two years prior in which he went into cardiac arrest.

Less than three minutes after the 9-1-1 call came in, Deputy Christoper Nguyen arrived at the residence with an automated external defibrillator. Deputy Nguyen administered a shock from the AED. Deputy Kyle Manka then arrived and took over CPR from the child’s father until paramedics arrived on the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics administered a second shock from the AED and quickly transported the child to AdventHealth Palm Coast. While in the ambulance, the child regained consciousness, resumed breathing and was able to talk to rescuers. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“I was working in the Communications Center with our team when the emergency call came in. While deputies and fire-rescue were being dispatched, our 911 operator was giving assistance over the phone,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Every second counts in a cardiac emergency, which is why every FCSO patrol car is equipped with an AED. Deputies arrived on the scene first and quickly applied the AED pads. The AED advised deputies to activate and deliver a shock. The communications team was very somber hearing the deputies on the radio saying a shock was delivered and then a second one. After getting to witness them in action firsthand, I cannot emphasize enough how calm, well-trained, and prepared all our first responders are, and how important that is in situations like this one. I commend the teamwork, coolness, and quick-thinking of everyone involved in saving this young boy’s life.”

Listen to the 911 call and radio traffic.

Sheriff Staly highly recommends that all residents be prepared for an emergency by learning CPR. Flagler County Fire Rescue offers free hands-only CPR training, as well as paid CPR training and certification. For more information, visit flaglercounty.gov/County-Services/Public-Safety/Flagler-County-Fire-Rescue/CPR-Certification-Training or email CPRtraining@flaglercounty.gov.