Bomb Squad Swarms Around House of Murder Suspect in Woodlands on Report of Grenades

Charles Kidd, the 86-year-old man who shot and killed the 36-yrear-old son of his companion at the house on Aug. 14, is at the Flagler County jail, held there on no bond. But his house at 20 Blare Drive in Palm Coast’s Woodlands continues to draw law enforcement.

Today, an occupant of the house contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to report an alarming find. “Someone in the family was at the house and found a case of what appeared to be hand grenades, they called us, and that’s why we’re out here,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson said this afternoon.









The Sheriff’s Office received the call about the grenades at 1:48 p.m. and responded. Seven homes in the vicinity of 20 Blare Drive have been evacuated. Others in the neighborhood have been advised to shelter in place, or leave if they so wish. For the second time in a week and a half, Blare Drive from Oak Trail to Black Alder has been shut down to traffic.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad arrived at the scene at 2:47 p.m., with the entirety of the squad arriving by 3:20 p.m. With it is familiar robot, Frosty. It will be taking possession of the crate and disposing of it appropriately.

Kidd retired to Palm Coast in the mid-1980s after a career in the Coast Guard, from where he retired as a commander. He may have held on to the weaponry, not necessarily legally, as souvenirs. The grenades are not likely to pose a danger. Though he was arrested and jailed the same day the alleged murder took place, the house remained occupied at least by his companion and possibly others. Days later, five cars were parked in the driveway. See: (“Homeowner, 86, Arrested on Murder Charge in Shooting Death of Mark Ruschmeier, 36, in Long-Running Dispute.”)









Eleven years ago, the Bomb Squad was called into the very same street, at 2 Blare Drive, where a pineapple shaped grenade was found in the yard of the house there. The house was vacant at the time, but the yard is adjacent to a school bus stop at the corner of Blare and Oak Trails. The bomb squad took possession of the grenade, which turned out to be a dud. The operation took about three hours at the time. (See: “Grenade in a Tree in Woodland Home’s Yard Turns Out to be a Dummy as Bomb Squad Is Called In.”)

At 20 Blare Drive, the spokesperson said, the bomb squad will go in–by way of Frosty–see what the crate contains “to make sure it’s safe and then I would assume to find a way to get them out of the neighborhood.”



