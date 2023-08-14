36-Year-Od Man Is Shot and Killed in Early Morning Domestic Dispute on Blare Drive in Palm Coast’s Woodlands

A domestic dispute resulted in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man at 20 Blare Drive in Palm Coast’s Woodlands before dawn today.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the incident is contained to the house. While the the Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests yet, “it is concentrated to that residence, so the community doesn’t have to be concerned. It’s a tragic incident.” He added, “It’s still a very active investigation by our Major Case Unit and CSI,” a reference to the Crime Scene Investigation unit, which was still at the scene nearing noon today.

popu







Blare Drive between Blaine Drive and Black Alder Drive was closed to traffic and would remain closed for the duration of the forensic investigation, but Staly said he expected the road to reopen later today, when that portion of the investigation was done.

There were three adults in the house at the time of the shooting, all known to each other, no children. The assailant is an adult male. It was a family situation, as opposed to a group home. Alcohol or drugs appear not to have played a role in the incident, the sheriff said, but he cautioned that all findings are very preliminary.

The significant amount of forensic work inside the house includes blood-spatter analyses, which hints at the possible defense by the assailant that the shooting may have been in self-defense: blood spatters would help investigators decipher the veracity of claims one way or the other.

In domestic homicides, it’s not unusual that arrests are not made immediately. Investigators want to “make sure what we’re being told matches with the evidence,” the sheriff said. “We need to make sure all the evidence points in the direction we believe it does.” While he would not confirm details of the investigation, it is all but certain that the two surviving individuals in the house are being or have been questioned at length. But it’s not clear whether they are being cooperative.”

The house at 20 Blare Drive has been cause for nine sheriff’s responses only since last October, not including today’s indicent–four times on civil calls (which can mean anything from issuing a subpoena or intervening in a private dispute to ensure the parties’ safety–twice to assist another public agency, twice in response for verbal disturbances, and once because of an illegal parking issue.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]