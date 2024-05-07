With 2 Young Children in Car, Woman Heads to Ex-Boyfriend’s House and Shoots at Resident to Scare Her

Tasia R. Cooper, a 25-year-old Bunnell resident, faces three felony charges, including two counts of child abuse, after allegedly driving to a property on Coconut Boulevard in Daytona North–the Mondex–and firing a gun in the direction of the occupant while two children were in the car with Cooper on Monday.

Eric Martinez*, the victim’s boyfriend of 10 years, called the victim from work to let her know that he’d received a text from Cooper telling him that she was on his way to his house, threatening to “mess” it up. She’d been calling him repeatedly, yelling and screaming, and shared her location with him so he would know she was heading to his house. When Martinez asked his girlfriend to look outside, she opened the front door and saw Cooper’s car backed up in the driveway.









According to her arrest report, Cooper got out and “fired a single round towards her” from a blue and silver handgun, though the bullet did not strike the house and was not recovered. A spent shell casing was, however. The victim was standing on the porch–recording the whole thing on her cell phone, starting from inside the house as if it were complete body camera footage (which generally starts several moments before the incident documented).

The footage shows the door opening and the Nissan Altima backed up in the driveway, with the driver’s side door open. “So you want your ass beat today?” the alleged victim tells Cooper. “What’s up. Please. Please. Please Boo.” The two women have known each other since they were children. Cooper got out and a gunshot is apparently heard rather than seen in the footage, as the sheriff’s deputy describes the video, but ends just as Cooper is standing by the driver’s side of the Altima, with what appears to be a handgun in hand.

The phone stopped recording because Martinez had just called the victim, she would later tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies.

Cooper did not deny the incident. Rather, she narrated it almost as it was seen in the video, specifying that she’d retrieved the gun from the glovebox and fired the shot at the northeast corner of the house to scare the victim. The report does not specify why she wanted to do so.









The incident took place late the morning of May 6. Deputies pulled Cooper over shortly after noon at the Citgo station on U.S. 1 in Bunnell. There were two children in the car: a 4 year old and a 1 year old. Deputies also located a 9mm Glock 48 handgun and a 10-round magazine.

Cooper was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, all third-degree felonies punishable by a maximum of vive years in prison each. The Department of Children and Families was contacted, and the children turned over to Cooper’s sister. Cooper is being held at the Flagler County jail on $70,000 bond, which she had not posted as of Tuesday afternoon.