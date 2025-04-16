9-Month, $6.67 Million Reconstruction of Whiteview Parkway Will Add Turn Lanes and Alter Median

Whiteview Parkway is about to be a construction zone for the next nine months. It will also be unrecognizable along most of its 3.4 miles as crews begin the reconstruction and repaving of the road, adding numerous turn lanes, eliminating or changing the look of the median, and extending the foot path the entire length of the road, from Belle Terre Parkway to U.S. 1.

The Palm Coast City Council approved a 6.67 million construction contract Tuesday, though the cost of the entire project is closer to $10 million since it was first conceived in 2018 and designed and redesigned since.









The first segment from U.S. 1 to White Mill is about 0.85 miles, with a four-lane divided highway 120 feet wide without sidewalks on either side of the road. From White Mill to Pritchard, it’s about 2.65 miles, still with a 120-ft. right away, but only as a two-lane highway. There’s a 12-ft. shared-use path on the south side of the road.

In 2018 the plan was to reduce the entire length of Whiteview to a two-lane road, eliminating the four-lane segment, adding broad shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists and building a Linear Park-like green zone along the road. (See: “Palm Coast Planning To Reduce All Whiteview Parkway to 2 Lanes For Footpath and Safety.”)



Residents didn’t like that proposal. The city dropped it while preserving plans for a multi-use path extending the length of the road. The public was more approving of the revised plan, which kept the four-lane segment at the west end but added and improved turn lanes.

“The project aims to enhance safety, traffic flow and accessibility along the Whiteview corridor by widening the roadway for turn lane installations and modifying median access,” Carl Cote, the city’s director of stormwater and engineering. “The project also includes sidewalk and shared use path extensions and a flashing beacon installation, which will enhance pedestrian and vehicle safety.” The shared-use path will be extended the full length of the road.









The City Council ratified a $1.6 million state grant for the initial phase of construction a year ago, covering items relevant to the state Department of Transportation. Last November the city bid out the fuller construction phase. Daytona Beach-based Halifax Paving was the low bidder, at $6.67 million. Much of that money will be drawn from the city’s street improvement fund, which is part of the general fund, with the $1.6 million state grant offsetting the local cost.

Turn lanes will be added at Pine Tree Drive, Whippoorwill Drive, White Mill Drive, Wood Ash Lane and Rolling Sands Drive (where the tree-lined median will be sacrificed to turning lanes). Ravenwood Drive will also be re-engineered.

“This is a very traffic impactful area,” Cote said. “There’s been a death here. There’s been lots of accidents at Ravenwood, being only a two-lane road segments, so there’ll be multiple turn lanes added here.” Those will include a westbound turning lane and an eastbound turning lane, and from Ravenwood, separate turning lanes onto Whiteview.









A 22-year-old woman was killed there in 2015 when a school bus collided with a car at the intersection. The school bus driver was subsequently cited for carelessness, having violated the victim’s right of way.

There’ll be a re-engineered median at Palm Coast Bible Church, reducing three cut-throughs to one, enabling U-turns while reducing cut-throughs to nearby neighborhood streets like Woodbury Drive. Many trees like laurel oaks, which damage asphalt, will be replaced with newer trees.