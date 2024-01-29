Veranda Bay Courtship: Flagler Beach Swiftly Changes Its Annexation Rule In Defensive Move Against Palm Coast

A little over three years ago Flagler Beach was fighting fiercely but ineffectively against The Gardens development–what is now Veranda Bay–as the large development on John Anderson Highway made its way through regulatory steps. Now, Flagler Beach is eager to annex Veranda Bay into the city–so eager that the city swiftly changed its annexation rule to make that possible.

Flagler Beach is in a race with Palm Coast to win over Veranda Bay and its hundreds of homes. By convincing it to annex into Flagler Beach, the city is hoping to limit development impacts on its rim. It fears that under Palm Coast standards, Veranda Bay could be an intense cluster of high rises and high-density developments.









But if Flagler Beach is successful, Veranda Bay’s impact on Flagler Beach, geographically and politically, will be similar to the impact the Grand Reserve subdivision is having on Bunnell: Grand Reserve, a fast-growing community of hundreds of single family homes, will soon command a quarter to a third of Bunnell’s population.

“While we understand the city of Palm Coast has also approached you to consider annexation, we believe annexation into the city of Flagler Beach makes the most sense,” a letter drafted by Flagler Beach attorney Drew Smith and signed by Mayor Suzie Johnston to Ken Belshe, the Veranda Bay developer, reads. The letter was delivered to Belshe on Friday. The city has already committed to providing water and wastewater to the development, and offers police and fire services in close proximity. “We believe and hope you agree that annexation into the city of Flagler Beach at this stage of the development creates an opportunity for us to work together to protect, promote and benefit from all that makes Flagler Beach special.”

Johnston read the letter into the record at last Thursday’s City Commission meeting, shortly after the commission, on a 5-0 vote, approved changing the city’s annexation rule. Until then, the city could only annex up to 5 percent of its land mass in any calendar year. That would have made annexing Veranda Bay impossible in one swoop, and going the route of a referendum would have been cumbersome and time consuming. Palm Coast has been assiduously courting Veranda Bay to annex.









Flagler Beach Commissioner Rick Belhumeur proposed changing the annexation rule in a brief discussion with his fellow-commissioners last December, after having conversations with Belshe. “Houses are getting ready to start going vertical,” Belhumeur said of Veranda Bay. “And they’re looking for somebody to be home for them. In other words they might be receptive to annexing into our city.”

Removing the 5 percent threshold would not create the annexation, but it would remove the barrier to annexation. “We are trying to catch up in a race that started six months ago,” Smith said. The commission gave him the go-ahead to draft the ordinance change. On Jan. 11, without any discussion except for a reference to the December discussion, the ordinance cleared first reading, but subsequently drew some questions from the public, which Smith and commissioners provided last week.

Commission Chairman Eric Cooley said Flagler Beach needs to protect its character and its borders. “Flagler Beach is looking to incorporate those pieces of land simply because we don’t want Palm Coast to annex them into their city,” Cooley said, describing Palm Coast as “overdeveloping.” If Veranda Bay were annexed into Palm Coast, he said, that plan would involve three or four high rises and high-density housing, with potential exceptions to the city’s land development code that would create even more density.

“We have to acknowledge that development is happening all around us. It is at our doorstep now,” Cooley said. “We also need to take proactive steps to protect our quality of life. And this is a time sensitive issue.”









Cooley said it’s a matter of deciding what sort of neighbors Flagler Beach wants. “Do we want our neighbors to be our neighbors? Or do we want Palm Coast neighbors to be our neighbors?” he asked rhetorically. “Look, there’s nothing bad about Palm Coast, but it’s also not our style. It’s not who we are. It’s not our character, our values and our vision. So if I had a choice about–and I’m only speaking for me–but if I had a choice about what I would want on John Anderson, I would much rather have Flagler Beach property on John Anderson, than I would have Palm Coast property on John Anderson.”

The development would then become part of Flagler Beach, with Flagler Beach controls. Otherwise, the city would find itself in the same helpless position it was a few years ago when it objected to Veranda Bay’s development before the County Commission.

Belhumeur’s proposal had clear support from the entire commission.

“This is a defensive measure if we approve this ordinance to protect our ability to have Flagler Beach buildings and improvements on the other side of the river,” Commissioner Scott Spradley said. “Here’s what happens if we approve the ordinance. There’s no guarantee that Flagler Beach will wind up with that property because we may not strike a deal with any developer. But if we don’t approve the ordinance, it is without doubt going to be Palm Coast and it’s going to be high rises on the other side. That’s what you have to look at. Those are the choices that I believe that we have.”









There was unanimity in the public response, too, limited though it was, and marred though it was by an odd accusation by Bob Cunningham, the only candidate for a City Commission other than Cooley, who has opted to defend his seat. Cunningham, in a Facebook post, had accused the commission of deception and dishonesty, because there’d been no discussion about the ordinance at first reading. Cunningham may have missed the December discussion. He appeared to double down last Thursday in his remarks to the commission, even as he spoke in support of the annexation ordinance.

Cunningham said he was in favor of the ordinance change, but “I’m not in favor of ordinances being changed without the public knowledge.” He said the ordinance had not been explained to the public. “When you start deceiving people, they start wondering what are you going to deceive them on next.”

The accusation seemed gratuitous and unsupported by the record, and commissioners reacted swiftly. Cooley called Cunningham’s accusation “offensive.” Spradley called it “irresponsible.” Commissioner Jane Mealy said she’d been “very upset” when she read Cunningham’s post on Facebook, calling it “very unreasonable.” She said commissioners can’t always anticipate public questions, but answer them when they come up. “I think this is one of the most transparent groups of people I’ve ever seen,” she said of her colleagues. “I felt like my reputation was being destroyed. And I did not appreciate that, along with everybody else up here.”

And Belhumeur reminded Cunningham of his December comments kicking off the rewrite of the ordinance. Nevertheless, for an ordinance change with such potentially momentous consequences, the limited level of discussion at both previous steps–in December and early January–was unusual for a normally gregarious commission.

But Smith reiterated the motive for the annexation rule change, scrubbing any allegation of mystery from it. “It is to protect the corridor of your jurisdiction from your neighbors,” he said. “There’s always that tension and I try to be agnostic on pro or anti annexation because it’s not my call to make. There are reasons to have either approach. But one of the big things you get from annexing land is protecting your old borders.”

For all that, it’s not a given that Veranda Bay will accept Flagler Beach’s invitation, but, based on city officials’ conversations with Belshe, it appears to be a strong possibility.