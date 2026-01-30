Unmask ICE. End the Rittenhousing of America.

One of the most loathsome feelings I remember when I was an 11 or 12-year-old in the early years of Lebanon’s civil war was instinctively slinking down in the back seat of my mother’s red VW Beetle as she would drive up to a checkpoint manned by goons in ski masks, as they always were. Regular Army soldiers never were. Police officers never were. But these degenerates were. They had sidelined army and police, usurped their power and imposed themselves on us.

It didn’t matter if it was our own Christian militias, the ones supposedly protecting us, or the militias on the other side, the PLO and its Lebanese Muslim allies, who were actively killing us, though since we rarely dared cross into enemy territory–you could end up with your throat cut if the guy at the checkpoint was having a bad day–it was usually our own Christian degenerates my mother had to deal with. For all we knew some of them had been pimply adolescents on her kids’ TV show a couple of years back. Some of them still were.

They could have been and likely had been choir boys, as we all had to be. But they were all goons. High on impunity, dangling their AK-47s and using their index fingers like gavels, pointing us this way and that, vulgarly flirting with my mother or talking to her like she was their slut not because they had to but because they could, because harassing and insulting and demeaning was their way to stroke their sullen masculinity. They behaved like brutes because they knew they had the power. They knew they could abuse it. They knew we could do nothing about it as they abused us. And they were on our side.

Because that’s what the combination of weapons and masks does. It doesn’t matter who you are. They erase accountability. They erase your name, your person, your humanity, your reason to have a shred of respect. They turn you into a scumbag drunk on power. If you’ve never had the professional training of a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy, if you’ve never walked a beat, reassured a scared neighbor or maintained a modicum of dignity while arresting a suspect, and you’re masked, armed and empowered, you’re a lost cause.

That’s what masked federal agents pretending to police our streets are. You can excuse their mission. If we as a nation have decided that we must deport undocumented, criminal migrants–it wouldn’t be the first time: the Obama years were no cakewalk for the undocumented, rivaling Eisenhower’s cruel war on “wetbacks”–then they must be deported.

But we’ve not decided that it’s OK if 95 percent of those rounded up, shackled and humiliated in front of their kids and families, or with their kids and families, have no criminal record. We’ve not decided to be thugs and killers about it and outdo in criminality the alleged crimes of the deported. We’ve not decided to ape Honduran paramilitary tactics to deport Hondurans –ignoring as we do the reason why Hondurans and other Central Americans are desperate to escape to the United States in the first place: because the United States, the Obama administration not excluded, supported murderous right-wing regimes that made life hell for millions. Some of the wretched refuse trekked north to what they thought was still a golden door. You would have done no less if you were in their shoes. Not only do you not mind them being deported and rendered to other countries’ prisons. You defend the killing of your fellow-citizens who get in the way, though usually from the masked cowardice of anonymity.

After Renee Nicole Good was executed by a trigger-happy ICE agent on a Minnesota street earlier this month, our president blamed the victim as members of his cabinet called Renee Good a terrorist out to kill federal agents. Video evidence quickly disproved that. Days later when a posse of masked ICE agents executed the Good Samaritan Alex Pretti on another Minnesota street, this time firing 10 shots, the president and his sycophants declared Pretty a terrorist out to massacre federal agents with a 9 mm gun. Copious video evidence proved that Pretti was not brandishing a gun but a phone, which ICE agents have reason to fear more than guns. He had a permit to carry his 9 mm, which he never took out, never reached for and apparently never thought about.

It was an ICE agent who saw it on Pretti’s hip and took it. As the ICE agent was walking away, another one fired the first shot at the unarmed Pretti, who had until then been under the control of several of the masked men, prompting other goons to join the carnage and fire away. The same trove of video evidence shows the posse acting with the discipline of weekend militia morons brawning it up in the woods of Northern Idaho. I saw my old Lebanese Christian militiamen reincarnated, and I thought, again feeling like a worm in the back of my mother’s Beetle: Fuck them. I’d have spat in their face, too, and done more than break their taillights, had I the courage. I was not that courageous.

After the Trump base’s claims that Pretti was out for blood crashed, the next line of attack was that Pretti had no business being near an ICE scene armed. And so in one fell swoop, the maga radicals have declared that the First and Second Amendments have been repealed, at least when they apply to a leftist Minnesotan nurse.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the vigilante teenager who provocatively brandished an AR-15 in the middle of a Wisconsin demonstration protesting the killing of Jacob Blake in 2020, killed two people and wounded a third. He was lionized by the right and acquitted of all charges at trial, a correct verdict if you only consider the moment of threat against Rittenhouse–he was chased, and at that moment he was reasonably under threat–but an atrocious verdict if, as is now a Supreme Court standard, you consider all the circumstances Rittenhouse created that led to the killings.

Rittenhouse is still lionized while Pretti is demonized as our mania for guns and our equally disturbing mania for violence is now in a duel with constitutional rights that don’t change based on ideological weather. Even conceding that Rittenhouse had the right to shoot to kill, his behavior can be attributed to that of a stupid hotheaded teen playing Dirty Harry. We expect more from our federal agents. We are getting far less. There is no question now that Minnesota in particular and the country at large is under siege from ICE, an instrument of state terror stocked with amateur weekend warriors not one ski mask’s different from those goons I once knew in Lebanon.

Give me my local sheriff’s deputies’ professionalism over these scumbags anyday. At least my deputies don’t shoot to kill, even in the numberless times they’ve had reason to. They don’t wear masks. They don’t wear pretend cowboy hats. They’re not performing for their cameras and the president’s sadistic gratification, as those goons are.

The veteran and conservative columnist David French has a no-brainer suggestion: “Take off their masks. End their immunities. Limit their jurisdiction. Restrain their tactics.” I would also add that any ICE agent hired in the past year has no business playing cop on our streets. That every agent should wear a bodycam. That the era of ICE as a law unto itself, trampling the Constitution as it pretends to protect it, go the way of the protofascist Gregory Bovino. That might be some way to ending the Rittenhousing of America, though I doubt it will. Not with a salivating Rittenhouse as president.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.