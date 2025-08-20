Ex-US Attorney Roger Handberg Returns and Oprah’s Steadman Headlines Flagler Tiger Bay’s New Speaker Series

A former U.S. attorney, a human space flight expert, a promoter of business with Israel, and Oprah Winfrey’s besty for the holiday event: that’s the lineup of speakers Flagler Tiger Bay announced Tuesday evening at its annual wine tasting and grand “reveal” evening at the Palm Coast Community Center.

The lineup is part of the club’s seventh year.

It all starts with Roger Handberg, the former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida (he did not survive Trump’s purge of Biden appointees), who returns for his second appearance at Tiger Bay on Sept. 17, this time to speak on scams and frauds (presumably not Trump). Handberg is now an attorney with GrayRobinson.

In October Jamie Foster, assistant director of the Astraeus Space Institute at the University of Florida and a professor there, will headline. The Space Institute specializes in human space flights and means of survival in space, and maintains partnerships with the Kennedy Space Center and Space Florida, among others.

The November speaker will be Florida International University’s Aaron Kaplowitz, who, according to his bio there, is “president of the United States-Israel Business Alliance, a national organization dedicated to strengthening the economic relationship between individual states and Israel.”

Closing out the year with Tiger Bay’s annual holiday party, the headliner will be Stedman Graham, the businessman and author best known as Oprah Winfrey’s ” very close, long term friend,” as Flagler Tiger Bay President Jay Scherr, who anchored the big reveal, told the full house at the Community Center, once it sank in who Steadman is (the man generally only known by his first name draws a blank until he’s associated with Oprah as that Steadman, and really the only Steadman there is).

“He is going to be talking about identity leadership and personal and professional development,” Scherr said. “You hear this individual speak, he owns the stage. He is dynamic, he’s inspirational, he’s aspirational, but you walk away from an event with Steadman Graham and you have tools and strategies that you need to be able to succeed in life and business.”

The event also featured Greg Davis, a co-founder of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club and its president before Scherr, receiving the Alice Stewart Civility Award, named for the former CNN analyst and a frequent speaker at the club. Stewart died in May 2024, at 58. The club’s Cheri Orr, who runs a substantial part of Tiger Bay’s operations, was also honored.