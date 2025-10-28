In a Flagler First, Three Former FPC Students Are Its Teacher, Employee and Rookie of the Year

Flagler Palm Coast High School principal Bobby Bossardet wrote the following to his staff today:

I’m thrilled to share some incredible news and celebrate three very special members of our Bulldog family! Please join me in congratulating our Teacher of the Year, Employee of the Year, and Rookie Teacher of the Year!

Teacher of the Year – Alex Giorgianni

An FPC graduate and the driving force behind our thriving Entrepreneurship Program, Alex has built something truly transformative. His program is a cornerstone of our Diploma + opportunities, giving students the chance to earn their high school diploma plus an industry certification and real-world experience that prepares them to lead in the entrepreneurship world. Alex empowers students’ creative minds to lead real-life businesses and initiatives, from “I FPC” school beautification days to designing graphic tees that promote Bulldog pride. Everything he does helps students see just how special their school is. Alex’s passion for project-based learning, high expectations, and commitment to helping students reach their full potential sets the bar for excellence in every classroom and beyond. He also mentors our Track and Field athletes, instilling the same drive, pride, and accountability in every arena.

Employee of the Year – Calvin Grant

Calvin is an FPC alumnus from one of our first graduating classes, and nobody has more institutional knowledge of our school and community. A veteran, former deputy, coach, and now our Campus Advisor and leader of our Security Team, Calvin has always supported his Bulldog family in every position he has held, regardless of title. During his years as SRD, I often told him he was more than a deputy—he was a coach, counselor, and mentor to our students, always allowing them to see the other side of him and how he can help. Calvin still lives in the same community he grew up in, continuing to serve as a role model and mentor for generations of young people, while making FPC a safe and inspiring place for every student to thrive.

Rookie Teacher of the Year – Madison Mead

Rounding out this incredible trio, Madison—also an FPC alum—brings unmatched energy, passion, and pride to our Band Program as Assistant Band Director. Her deep understanding of the culture of excellence at FPC allows her to challenge and inspire students, guiding them to perform at their highest potential and continue to Set the Standard in every performance and event.

What makes this year’s honorees truly special is that they once walked these same halls as students. Now, they are back, shaping the next generation of Bulldogs with the same pride, purpose, and high expectations that FPC instilled in them. With over 50 FPC alumni on campus, our students see firsthand what it means to embody the Bulldog spirit—and the pride they take in the brand that is FPC.

Please take a moment to congratulate Alex, Calvin, and Madison when you see them around campus. Their dedication, heart, and Bulldog spirit are a living example of why FPC continues to be #TheStandard in public education.

Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog!



