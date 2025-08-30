Rifle Bullet From Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputies’ Target-Shooting in Mondex Strikes 11-Year-Old Boy

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Daytona North by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Bryan Jackson or another deputy–his daughter–both of whom had been target-shooting on Jackson’s property nearby. The boy suffered a burn, but was not seriously hurt.

The incident took place in the early evening of Aug. 27. Jackson and his daughter, Kailen, who was sworn-in as a deputy just weeks ago and was just issued an agency rifle, were target-shooting together. Bryan Jackson told a deputy that he had fired the shot that ended up in the neighbor’s house. The bullet was from the rifle.

Both Jacksons are still fulfilling their regular duties pending further investigation by the agency’s Investigative Services Division, the Sheriff’s Chief Mark Strobridge said. Jackson works in the Community Engagement division. Kailen Jackson is a road deputy.

According to a report by Sheriff’s deputy Paige Blake, 11-year-old J.B. was lying on his bed with his head propped up by pillows, playing video games, when he heard a loud crack come from outside of the room and “felt something burn his neck.” He swatted it with his wrist. He told Blake “it sounded like the projectile hit metal and stopped after burning him.” He didn’t see anyone standing outside nor hear anything before or after the crack.

His mother Mary Buckner was in the dining room when her 11-year-old son came out of his room to tell her he’d been hit by something. His 7-year-old sister was with his mother “when she heard what sounded like a gunshot,” the report states. She then “saw her brother run out of his room saying that he got shot.” The girl claims she saw “a man standing [at a nearby property] with a long gun propped up on a stand.” She couldn’t say who the man was, but that the gun was either black or green.

The Buckners live at 1288 Hazelnut Street. Jackson lives on Mahogany Boulevard, at the south end of the same triangular block rimmed by Hazelnut to the east, Elder Street to the west, and Canal Avenue to the north. The Buckners’ property is about halfway up the block. Private shooting ranges are neither uncommon nor illegal in unincorporated Flagler County.

Mary went to her son’s room to investigate and “noticed a hole in the top right-hand corner of the room and that a pair of jeans that were sitting on the dresser were knocked off by the projectile,” according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s report. She “screamed out” to her husband that her son had been shot and to come help.

Johnney Buckner, her husband, told his wife to call 911 and tried to find the origin of the gunshot. He “asked people in the area he knows are avid shooters if they had been shooting,” the report states, contacting Jackon, who lives about four houses down.

Jackson, the report continues, got to the Buckners’ house shortly Blake had gotten there, “and was extremely apologetic, and stated he was shooting at his small berm on his property with his daughter who just got a new rifle,” according to the report. Jackson “stated he was doing target practice, and the bullet must have ricocheted off the target and landed in the home. Bryan stated he was shooting .556 rounds.”

Jackson just marked his 12th anniversary with the agency. The report does not explain why he was firing with his daughter’s rifle, what weapon she had been using, why she was not at the scene or was not interviewed.

Other nearby residents told Blake “they did not see anyone or anything strange in the area, but heard rapid gunshots coming from what sounded like the back right hand of their property.”

The bullet was not recovered. The sheriff’s Investigative Services Division reported to the scene that evening and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

“There’s more to this,” Strobridge said, but the investigation was ongoing. He said once completed, the investigation will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office and an internal inquiry will follow.

Jackson’s property, and Jackson himself, were in the public eye in a previous incident that involved Jackson’s son, Jayden. It was to the Mahogany Boulevard house that Jayden drove and kept his father’s car after Jayden had been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed Shaunta D. Cain, 51, on U.S. 1, near Plantation Bay, in November 2022. The prosecution argued Jayden had been impaired at the time of the crash and covered it up subsequently.

Bryan Jackson eventually informed a supervisor that his son may have been involved in the crash under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol but initially denied FHP’s request to seize and search the vehicle.

Jackson said in testimony under oath at his son’s sentencing that he wasn’t home at the time of the crash. Questioned by a clearly exasperated Jason Lewis, the assistant state attorney, Jackson said he’d received a text from his son informing him of the crash, but couldn’t remember if it was light or dark. He said he was in Miami. “One of the FBI agents was murdered and we went and did his funeral,” Jackson said, and that he called his supervisor after the funeral, and returned to Flagler County. (There was no funeral involving an FBI agent in Miami–or anywhere in Florida–in 2022, the year of the hit-and-run. The last such funeral in the state took place in February 2021, for Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Ann Schwartzenberger. The only funeral for a law enforcement officer in Florida that November was in Charlotte County, for Deputy Sheriff Christopher Taylor, but it took place on Nov. 30, three days after the hit-and-run crash.)

Jayden Jackson pleaded to leaving the scene of an accident with a death and in June was sentenced to five years in prison.