‘It’s Not a Big Deal,’ Cop’s Son Said After Hit-and-Run That Left a Woman Dead. Court Denies Permission to Drive.

“It’s not a big deal. We’re going to get out of here. We’re not going to get in trouble,” 20-year-old Jayden Jackson told his friend immediately after allegedly hitting and killing Shaunta D. Cain, 51, on U.S. 1 just south of the intersection with Plantation bay Boulevard in November 2022.

Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis quoted Jackson’s alleged statement to Circuit Judge Terence Perkins this afternoon during a bond hearing. Jackson, now 21, was arrested at the end of April a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with a death. He immediately posted bail on $50,000 bond. But a condition of his bond was that he is forbidden to drive until the disposition of the case.









Leaving the scene of a crash with death is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, with a four-year mandatory minimum.

Jackson appeared in court with his defense attorney, Josh Davis, who argued a motion to change the condition, so Jackson could drive to and from work. Perkins denied the motion, apparently on Lewis’s the sharply worded argument, which included a significant amount of new details about the case.

“It’s a very serious crime,” Lewis told the court. “On the day that this happened, Mr. Jackson was out drinking with another friend. And during the course of that, within several hours after that, the allegations–and I think the evidence will show–is he hit a human being, driving down the road. He had explicit knowledge that he hit a human being, even though he later lied to his father and other individuals and said it was a deer.” Jackson’s father is a Flagler County sheriff’s deputy.

“There’s an actual eyewitness in the vehicle with him who indicates that Mr. Jackson, upon hitting the human being, said, ‘it’s not a big deal, we’re going to get out of here. We’re not going to get in trouble.’ And he fled,” Lewis continued. (Among the witnesses FHP interviewed were a man who had recently graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School and a woman who had recently graduated from Matanzas High School.)









“He actually never reported it, never did anything, and the only reason he got caught was because it was his father’s vehicle,” Lewis said. It was his father who reported the crash to colleagues. Two sheriff’s deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper went to the Jackson residence on Mahogany Boulevard in Daytona North, and saw the vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet, with telltale, front-end damage from a collision.

The crash took place a little after 4 a.m. the morning of Nov. 26, 2022. Several hours later, a sheriff’s commander called FDHP to report that deputy Bryan Jackson had told him that Jayden Jackson had been in a crash.

“This is not an ordinary just leaving the scene, where if someone hits a car or someone is injured,” the prosecutor said. “He left a woman dead on the side of the road and never gave two thoughts to it. He’s a 21-year-old person who should have known better.” Lewis said that had Jayden Jackson remained at the scene and law enforcement had determined that he was intoxicated over the legal limit to drive, “his license would have to automatically be suspended at that point too. But because he fled, the defense would like you to give him a second chance. We would ask the court that that not be the case, and that his license be suspended and not be able to drive until after the resolution of this case.”









Davis argued to the court that Jackson faces “a very long process” due to the case, and that he’ll be acing significant expenses “not excluding having to pay for an attorney and everything else that’s going on.” He had been working full time and contributing to his household’s expenses.

He contested Lewis’s claims about drinking: “If there was any evidence, that would be a different charge,” Davis said. Has there been evidence of inebriation, Jackson may have faced a DUI-manslaughter charge, which also carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of four years if the person is convicted. When law enforcement went to Jackson’s house after the report of the crash, Jackson at that time denied the request for a buccal swab and declined to answer questions.

Davis said “there is nothing with alcohol that is going to be proven in this case, period. If they could have, I’m sure they would have, but that is evidence that I do not have yet. Mr. Lewis still has plenty of time within the rules to get me all of that. But that’s not charged anywhere in any of the affidavits or the information that there was alcohol.”

“It’s still a first degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in state prison,” Perkins said. He thanked the attorneys for their arguments and without hesitation denied altering the bond conditions. The hearing served in sum to clarify how the prosecution would proceed, focusing on leaving the scene of the crash and attempting to prove that Jackson had struck a human being. That will almost entirely depend on a single witness: the person in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.