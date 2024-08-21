Stetson University Breaks Ground on 4-story Residence Hall

Stetson University broke ground Wednesday on a four-story residence hall that will enhance the residential living experience for students in the heart of campus with an amphitheater and more places to gather and study.

The new 305-bed residence hall will be built near Templeton Fountain and the Carlton Union Building and provide a new hub for students on the historic DeLand campus. Set for completion in 2026, the residence hall will offer attractive living spaces for students, including shared suite-style rooms and individual rooms, along with community kitchens and lounges.









“This residence hall is more than just a place to live,” said Jessica Day, Stetson’s Executive Director of Residential Living & Learning at the groundbreaking. “It’s a space that embraces the essence of belonging and student togetherness — values that are at the core of our Hatter community.”

The new residence hall comes as Stetson is undertaking several major projects on the DeLand campus.

This summer, Elizabeth Hall was renovated with new restrooms, a new elevator and other accessibility improvements. The Edmunds Center, used for athletic events and large campus gatherings, received new seating, new sound system, team rooms and more during its first phase of renovations. Stetson also has received a state grant to help historically reconstruct Hulley Tower to its original 116-foot height with a new 52-bell carillon.