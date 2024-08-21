The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Stetson University Breaks Ground on 4-story Residence Hall

| | Leave a Comment

The new four-story residence hall is set to open in 2026 in the heart of campus with an amphitheater, green spaces and more gathering places for students. (Stetson)
The new four-story residence hall is set to open in 2026 in the heart of campus with an amphitheater, green spaces and more gathering places for students. (Stetson)

Stetson University broke ground Wednesday on a four-story residence hall that will enhance the residential living experience for students in the heart of campus with an amphitheater and more places to gather and study.

The new 305-bed residence hall will be built near Templeton Fountain and the Carlton Union Building and provide a new hub for students on the historic DeLand campus. Set for completion in 2026, the residence hall will offer attractive living spaces for students, including shared suite-style rooms and individual rooms, along with community kitchens and lounges.



“This residence hall is more than just a place to live,” said Jessica Day, Stetson’s Executive Director of Residential Living & Learning at the groundbreaking. “It’s a space that embraces the essence of belonging and student togetherness — values that are at the core of our Hatter community.”

The new residence hall comes as Stetson is undertaking several major projects on the DeLand campus.

This summer, Elizabeth Hall was renovated with new restrooms, a new elevator and other accessibility improvements. The Edmunds Center, used for athletic events and large campus gatherings, received new seating, new sound system, team rooms and more during its first phase of renovations. Stetson also has received a state grant to help historically reconstruct Hulley Tower to its original 116-foot height with a new 52-bell carillon.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from FlaglerLive

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading