New Big-Box Store and Shops Slated Near BJ’s Wholesale, But Palm Coast Is ‘Leery’ of 255-Apartment Allowance

The Palm Coast City Council approved on first reading the annexation from the county of a 39-acre parcel on State Road 100, adjacent to the BJ’s Wholesale Club property just east of Bulldog Drive. The property is slated for a development similar to the BJ’s shopping center. But the council did so with an informal condition: that a portion of the land zoned for apartments, entitling a developer to build 255 units there, be converted exclusively to commercial zoning. No apartments.

The council’s 3-1 vote could not make that condition formal. It would be illegal. But it council members made it clear to Jay Livingston, the attorney representing the land-owner.









“We are very leery–this council, at least–very leery of approving any more housing in the situation we are currently in,” Mayor Mike Norris said.

The council is not as concerned with commercial development. It’s the kind of development it wants to encourage. But it is concerned about the traffic congestion on State Road 100 that commercial development has been drawing to a highway that city officials acknowledge has a failing grade in some segments.

Two segments on State Road 100 from I-95 are over capacity, based on the city’s adopted level of service D. The remainder of state road 100 is within the adopted level of service D. Based on the proposed commercial development for what would be called “Flagler Landing,” the road is projected to exceed current capacity in the segment between Seminole woods to Bulldog Drive. If and when that happens, the developer will be required to contribute a portion of the money necessary to relieve congestion.

“I ran on trying to bring more commercial to the city so that we can kind of even out our tax base in ways. So I certainly want this to happen, but we also need to consider how that’s going to affect the already troubled roadway that we have right there,” Council member Ty Miller said. “My concern is that the fixing of that road becomes a lag behind the development. And so then we’re dealing with a couple years of a road that for most residents becomes something that they avoid because of that.”









Miller was not disabused of his concerns. That’s how it works in Florida: build and congest first. Fix later. All developers pay transportation impact fees, which defray the cost of road widening, but the most recent developers may be responsible for larger shares.

Flagler Landing’s 39 acres has commercial frontage and a larger portion zoned for multi-family residences, or apartments. The plan, Livingston said, is to rezone the entire property to commercial, with a big-box retail center in the back, and several smaller businesses along State Road 100. Basically, the same model as the B.J. Wholesale Club development, but it obviously won’t be another wholesale club. By the time the development submits a site plan, showing what will be built and what impact that will have on State Road 100, the numbers will be crunched to determine what portion of road improvements the developer must pay for, and what portion the city will bear. “That’s handled through some kind of a binding agreement, if we get to that stage, but the first step is the annexation,” Livingston said.

“This goes back to the general concept of what development does and how it doesn’t account for the infrastructure and the traffic and all that it actually causes,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said. All the developments that have helped build up traffic, but not tripped the point where congestion cripples the road, are off the hook. But the business that comes after them, whose traffic does trip that point, is responsible for paying for a bigger road, or for turning lanes, or for any of those improvements that would lessen congestion. “It’s not our fault the system is flawed, but the system is inherently flawed,” Pontieri said, “and unfortunately, you guys kind of get the short end of the stick because you were the last guys to come in. That being said, and I only say that to kind of put that on the council’s radar, that is the reality of what we deal with when we approve all of these projects, over and over and over.”









Pontieri was especially concerned about the annexation application bearing the multi-family component, even as Livingston assured her that the intention is to get it converted to all-commercial. But nothing forces the developer to enact that conversion and forego the entitlement to 255 apartment units.

But a new airport land use ordinance wending its way through county government would forbid any residential construction in the acreage Livingston and Pontieri are talking about. It would do so at a substantial cost to local governments: if the land were zoned for residential, and if a landowner wanted to use that land for residential construction, the governments would have to pay compensation for the pre-emption. (See the map showing where residential construction around the airport would be forbidden, or the image below.)

“So I’m nervous about bringing in even more residential that borders the airport in causing potentially even more exposure for the city,” Pontieri said.

Livingston did not reassure her. “If we did get a great offer from somebody, whether we were in the county or the city, then that’s the current zoning,” he said. “As long as we don’t go beyond 255 units in the multi-family, that would be permitted.” Meanwhile, he added in a lawyerly mouthful, “I can, without a doubt, give you my word that our plan is to go to commercial. But as far as what that commitment means legally, that’s just my word. But that is the plan.”









Pontieri wanted to table the matter until early March. That made Ray Tyner, the city’s planning director, nervous. He suggested approving the annexation ordinance on first read today, but not vote on the second read until Livingston will have filed the rezoning application and run it through the planning board and the council for a first reading. That means the second reading of the annexation ordinance would be delayed until it can be adopted concurrently with the rezoning.

That’s what the council ended up doing, with Pontieri in dissent. The future land use map amendment–a change to the city’s comprehensive plan–and the zoning amendment applications will follow the annexation’s first reading, first going before the planning board. The council could not adopt the first reading contingent on fulfilling all those steps, at least not officially. But it did so, with an informal request to Tyner and Livingston to get all those steps done. The second read of the annexation would likely not be done for six weeks.

It isn’t yet clear–or public–what stores are eying the new commercial development. “Every time I talk to them, it’s going to be a bog box back there,” said Jay Gardner, who owns the property under the corporate name of Flagler Pines. (Gardner is the Flagler County property appraiser. Flagler Pines sold the lands to the east and west of the proposed development for Airport Commons and BJ’s.)

As for traffic concerns, the site plan calls for a frontage road that will traverse all three commercial developments, from Airport Commons to Flagler Landing to the BJ’s Wholesale shopping center, thus relieving traffic on 100, Livingston said.

Don’t bet on the six-laning of State Road 100 any time soon. “The six-landing of 100 has been discussed and planned for my entire career,” Livingston said. “Even the early aughts, when the boom was happening, they were discussing eventually six-landing 100.”