Sheriff Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide of Elderly Couple in Palm Coast’s P-Section

In February 1988 Julio and Martha Alonso left their home on Palisade Avenue in West New York, the New Jersey suburb immediately across from Manhattan and the Hudson River, and moved to the house they had lived in for the past 37 years at 16 Pinelynn Lane in Palm Coast.

This morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reported that it was investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Pinelynn Lane house.

The Alonsos’ son, who lives in Miami, had requested Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. that a deputy conduct a welfare check at the house, having been unable to reach either by phone or text. He told the sheriff’s office that his mother sufered from dementia and had had a fall the previous day.

Once on scene, a hospice nurse provided entry into the home, where deputies located the married couple, deceased in their bedroom, according to a sheriff’s release. The preliminary investigation indicates that the husband shot his wife then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot. Julio Alonso was 85, Martha Alonso, was 74.

A neighbor told detectives they last saw the couple leaving for the hospital on Tuesday.

“While we are still in the early stages of this investigation, the evidence located inside the home and witness interviews strongly indicate that this is a tragic murder-suicide,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying. “Losing a parent is never easy but losing both parents to what appears to be a murder-suicide is unimaginable. Our condolences and prayers go out to this couple’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. May God rest their souls.”

The deceased have been transported to the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine, and the investigation continues by the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Case and CSI units.

The last murder-suicide in Palm Coast dates back to 2011.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.