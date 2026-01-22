Against 2 Colleagues’ Claims of Inexperience, Lauren Ramirez Achieves Elite FSBA Certified Status

Flagler County School Board member Lauren Ramirez, who last November was blocked by board members Will Furry and Christy Chong from being the board’s vice chair because, they claimed, she lacks experience, was named a Florida School Boards Association Certified Board Member last week by the Florida School Boards Association.

Citing her “perseverance and dedication to your professional development,” the FSBA’s Carolyn Sanders told Ramirez that just 27 percent of the school board members in the state hold this distinction. “You are to be commended for your efforts and your accomplishments.”

Ramirez, a business owner who is often in the schools and at district events, is the only current Flagler County School Board member to have earned the certification, and one of the only ones in recent memory.

“FSBA celebrates continued learning and recognizes board members who go above and beyond to stay informed and impactful in their governance role,” the organization states.

“Thank you for the opportunity to attend all of these trainings and conferences,” Ramirez wrote Superintendent LaShakia Moore on Wednesday, announcing the news. “I know it can be challenging to schedule/set up, and adjust the budget. I am proud to represent you all and thank you for this opportunity!”

The certification is voluntary “but highly encouraged,” the FSBA states, and is attained by going through rigorous training, including a minimum of 96 hours of what amounts to continuing education classes, including at least 20 hours on school finance, policy governance, and “bargaining 101,” so the board member has a better understanding of collective bargaining.

“These foundational topics are offered through FSBA’s in-depth Forum sessions, which provide a comprehensive and engaging learning environment,” the FSBA states. “The remaining points can be earned by attending FSBA conferences, webinars, or completing online training, offering flexibility while ensuring a well-rounded understanding of board responsibilities.”

In other words, even school board members who hold full-time jobs and are parents–as does Ramirez, who has four school-aged children and runs her own business–are afforded the flexibility to attain the certification. To maintain it year after year, Ramirez will have to fulfill at least 20 hours of training.

Ramirez now has the opportunity to be designated an “advanced” Certified Board Member if she completes 30 hours this calendar year. She must still defer, however, to the local school board’s Supreme Vice Chair and his acolyte, at least until November, when the board’s titles are again in play, assuming Chong and Furry, who are running for re-election, retain their seats.