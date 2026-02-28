Facing A Toxic Environment, Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito Tenders Her Voluntary Resignation

Heidi Petito, the first woman to be named Flagler County administrator five years ago who since November 2024 has been the target of relentless criticism by the three-women majority of the County Commission, is tendering her resignation.
Her decision is not a surprise. A month ago Petito survived an attempt by Commissioner Kim Carney to fire her, two months after receiving the poorest evaluation of her career with the county, with three of the five commissioners–Carney, Pam Richardson and Leann Pennington, the commission chair–concluding that she did not meet expectations.
“I wish her nothing but success and thank her for her service to Flagler County,” Pennington said this evening. Pennington had stopped the motion to fire her from carrying through, suggesting that Petito should be given a chance to have a role in the organization, at a different level. Petito does not see that as desirable. “Our Commission remains committed to reflecting the priorities of our residents and will continue building a community that is both future focused and resident centered.”
Commissioners Andy Dance and Greg Hansen continue to be supportive of her.
“I’m disappointed,” Dance said this evening. “Unfortunately this was inevitable, based on the relationships that have gone sour with some of the commissioners, so it’s probably the best way to handle it.” The commission was soon to have a discussion about Petito’s contract renewal–or non-renewal. She would not have made it past that step.
“So it’s better that it’s approached this way, when we can kick-start the discussion on process for a replacement,” Dance said. “I’m not in favor of the way this has worked itself out but it’s unfortunate. The writing was on the wall, it was going to happen at some point.”
Petito has prepared a separation agreement that the commission will consider and likely approve when it meets Monday morning, a regularly scheduled biweekly meeting.
“By submitting a separation agreement,” Petito said, “I’m giving the Board a clear path forward while also taking control of my own future. The members who wanted change did not have a plan, so this allows me to help create one that protects the county and our dedicated staff. I’m committed to staying through the FY27 tentative budget because financial stability is essential, and I remain optimistic and excited about what comes next.”
The two-page agreement is a voluntary resignation that would become effective July 14, and possibly sooner if the coming year’s budget process is completed before that date. The interim period would also give the commission some time to complete the bulk of a search for the next administrator. Nothing stops commissioners from moving up the effective date.
Petito’s proposed separation agreement makes her eligible for severance. She would receive the equivalent of 20 weeks’ pay and benefits, in accordance with law and her contract, and would receive a cash-out of all accrued leave, which will be significant given Petito’s decades-long tenure with the county, going back to her days as a public works accountant.
The County Commission appointed Petito interim administrator in June 2021 and gave her the permanent job that October. Before she was named interim, the job had appeared set to go to Jorge Salinas, but Salinas declined it and became deputy administrator, a role he thrived in, working closely with Petito. Salinas and his wife were killed in a car crash on I-4. The loss was devastating to the administration and to Petito in particular.
Since taking the executive job, Petito earned a business administration degree and has been working toward a master’s in public administration, making her eligible for an additional reimbursement of $17,420 in accordance with the county’s tuition reimbursement policy.
Petito, Dance said, had taken very seriously the negative evaluations she’d received and moved to address them, expanding her presence in the community through town halls and meetings with other governments, spotlighting commissioners’ projects and ensuring collegial participation in the budget process. In those regards, she had been “absolutely” responsive to the evaluations.
“That was not going to fix the damage that had been done but I think it goes to her character,” Dance said, “in that she continued to work toward fixing some of the lower marks and the criticism from the evaluations. She continued to improve and do her best in doing her job.”
Percy Sayles, the deputy county administrator, is not an option as an interim. He announced his resignation earlier this month, attributing his departure to the toxicity of the working environment–not because of the administration, not because of Petito, whom he respected and with whom he worked well, but because of the commission. Petito’s reasoning would echo Sayles’s, whose last day on the job was today.
Hansen, the commissioner, had candidly described the atmosphere that had driven Sayles out when he was a guest on Free For All Friday on WNZF two weeks ago.
“It’s a mess. Last November, we had a great commission, and we had an election, and we’ve become a do nothing commission,” Hansen said. “That’s primarily driven by Ms. Carney and Ms. Richardson, and I don’t understand it. The staff is on pins and needles because of the way Ms. Carney treats everybody, and that’s why Percy left, because the treatment was so bad, the screaming and the yelling. He just said, ‘That’s it. I don’t have to do this.’ So he’s left, and Heidi’s getting fed up with it, too, so it’s not a good way to run the railroad, and we’re not getting anything done.”
Comments
Jan says
So very sorry Ms. Petito is leaving. She is professional and excellent.
Carney and Richardson should go. They are divisive.
Jackie says
Petito is neither excellent or professional. She has several very serious lawsuits against her. I’m glad to finally see the commissioners do the right thing.
Kirby says
Its a shame how 3 people can disrupt the entire working force of the county and get people to resign due to there own feelings getting hurt… not one of them have spoken to any county employee outside of there little click of people… you 3 are destroying this county making two great leaders resign… I hope the citizens of Flagler see thru this mess and vote them out ASAP.
To Mrs. Petito and Mr. Sayles…. thank you for your continued concern for the workers and to the citizens of Flagler, and to your amazing leadership and commitment to the people… you will truly be missed.
Maria says
Last paragraph, Hansen hit the nail on the head!!! Heidi is not the problem it is the lady commissioners. I know it is true because I work in this chaos that has been vreated by the new comers. So sad that 3 people can do so much damage in such a short amount of time. Even scarier is none of them have the capacity to efficiently fix it. Sad for the staff, the commissioners who actually care, and the community effected.
Mark Jarosz says
Petito & Hansen have been protecting Petito from
The start. Petito is not what she seems to be at all. I’ve had several encounters with her and she is vile and arrogant and incredibly unprofessional. She is ill equipped to run Flagler county and the multiple lawsuits against her prove that. Her husband had to resign as well for much worse behavior. Glad to see her finally go. Now maybe the commissioners can finally get to work. County attorney Moylan is just as bad!! These are not good people with the best interests of Flagler county.
There’s the door says
Don’t forget Adam Mengle, the Growth Management Director who has double talked his way right through every commission meeting and paved the way for one lawsuit after another against the county.
Just thinking says
Sounds like Trump. Maybe she can run for president
AJ says
GOOD! KEEP CLEANING HOUSE!
NEXT!?!?
Taxpayer says
Andy Dance is a puppet for hydie because of his wife… He needs to go as well, now that hydie is gone, this might break up all the nepotism, and good old boy system she has started… And Pennington knows about it… She needs to go as well…. It’s about time someone stands up and hold her accountable… Hansen needs to go to he’s one of the good old boys to…
GS Mc says
I work here too. I’ve never had a bad encounter with the commissioners. I’ve seen some ugly plotting against them by senior staff though.
celia says
The do the same with our elected in PC city council!
jim says
this county is being run into the ground by 3 self appreciating morons… TIME TO GO!!! Heidi thank you for all of your years of service, dedication, and hard work!!! nothing of which those 3 idiots know NOTHING ABOUT!!
Chipd says
I wonder what the average family income is and Flagler county compared to the Petitio dynasty? Could someone calculate that for me?
celia says
To Jan, Kirby and Maria: are you kidding us Palmcoasters taxpayers of Flagler County and the tortured residents of the Z, K and Seminole Woods homes adjacent to the airport and its nuisance flight schools touch and goes and rounds over Palmcoasters? The needy seniors services to be cut off soon while building a luxury Nexus library and the never ending rezoning’s of lands affecting the existing homes and residents? Right on Commissioner Carney leading the charge and Richardson and Pennington trying to do better for the residents in spite the pressure exercised on them. Its time that our taxes paid, render the services we are paying for first and not capital projects that the residents at large do not use like the millions in an KFIN Airport Terminal were we can’t buy a tkt to fly anywhere. Enough is enough of residents pleads in this FCBOCC never ending meetings being ignored! We will vote for those that will hear our pleads and don’t laugh and do something about it, other than give in to the staff misconstrued excuses. County and city collect enough taxes to first serve us well other than frivolous costly projects geared to be funded by the majority but benefit very few! Too many costly errors also with county management all I can say!
Using Common Sense says
Next up, Heidi‘s wanna be pilot buddy, Roy Sieger. This growth at any cost mentality has caused irreversible and unsustainable harm to Flagler County and Palm Coast. Their actions have been described as domestic terrorism, crimes against humanity, environmental disaster, safety failure, bait and switch, and have stolen the rights, peace, quality of life, and property values of thousands of local residence and communities. We must stop the destruction of our beautiful city, county and state. We the People of the United States of America must TAKE ACTION now, before our beloved free country is destroyed from within! Show up at the next city council meeting. Demand accountability at the next county commission meeting. Vote for candidates that reflect our desire to keep Palm Coast a beautiful , safe, and healthy place to live and work.
Karma Calls says
Oh sweet karma. I love to see it. Bahhh-bye Heidi! This is for the all the employees you ran over…cheers.
Youknowwho says
Herehear, hear
Flagler Newbie says
We moved to Flagler County about eight months ago, and I’ve been paying close attention to the coverage about our commissioners and county administrator. I went back and read several years of past articles to better understand the full context.
What a mess! It appears the commissioners began to lose faith in Mrs. Petito’s leadership after the fiasco in the Human Resources department a couple of years ago, when an employee formed a witch hunt of some sort. Since then, there seems to have been ongoing criticism about how she supervises and manages county operations.
County administrator is a tough position. But from the outside looking in, it appears she has struggled to regain the commissioners’ trust once it was lost. It’s a shame this happened to her. I hope she has another job lined up moving forward.
Atwp says
What can I say. Can only imagine they are Republicans.
Mort says
Divisive is putting it mildly. The exodus begins. Great working conditions, huh? Maybe Carney should apply for the job. She’s busy attempting to railroad everybody, and Richardson seems to have no idea why she is there. The three stooges and not a leader among them. They are more involved in attempting to do the administrator’s job than they are in solving our problems. This is a disaster in the making. Worse than Mullins, if that’s possible.
Surely there are more competent candidates in this county than these three?
Deborah Coffey says
There are for sure but, they have D’s after their names on the ballots.
JW says
So American:
We have become dysfunctional from top (think about the new attack on Iran, decided by one man) to bottom in this article.
This “once greatest nation on earth” now ranking 57 as a democracy has gone way over the top!
Good old boys club says
Hopefully the county can finally get rid of the NEPOTISM & CRONYISM hire’s that has infected the staff positions in county government under Petito.
Disappointed says
As a resident I cannot express how disappointed I am with the new commissioners and the lack of professionalism and personal accountability. They have created a toxic environment within the County. I am sorry for everyone that is having to work within such a vile atmosphere. They are the ones that need to resign.
D. Wise says
Public service will always draw criticism. That is part of the territory. What often gets overlooked, however, is the quiet progress that happens within necessary systems and the momentum built by people who understand those systems from the inside out.
What set Heidi Petito apart was that she rose through the ranks. She demonstrated that leadership does not always have to be imported. It can grow from within a community. That matters. It signals to every frontline employee, from administrative assistants to parks crews to IT staff, that commitment and competence are seen and valued.
Public servants are not outsiders to the community. They live here. Their children attend school here. They are stakeholders. Those working closest to daily operations often have the clearest understanding of what works, what does not, and where efficiency can be strengthened. Transforming systems is rarely immediate. It takes time, patience, and the willingness to move obstacles that did not appear overnight.
Across local government, it has become common to reset leadership in pursuit of quick change. Sometimes that is necessary. But constant resets can also interrupt momentum and discard institutional knowledge that took years to build. Sustainable improvement more often comes from collaborative refinement rather than starting from scratch.
Flagler County has talented staff who know this community and care deeply about its success. Continuing to cultivate and strengthen that internal leadership is fiscally responsible and strategically wise. When we invest in people who have grown with the organization, we reinforce continuity, efficiency, and long-term impact.
The goal should not simply be change. I should hope it would be thoughtful, steady progress that honors both the work already done and the work still ahead.
Ed P says
The final paragraph says it all. Greg Hansen speaks the truth.
Just sayiing says
I can’t blame her for resigning she was being unnecessarily attacked.
Laurel says
Bye-bye.
Taxpayer says
Hopefully they will bring in someone from another are who’s not apart of the corruption Flagler county has going on…
bill says
I am sick of seeing all the turmoil and the ” Toxic Workplace” bullshit in our county and city governments, grow up, you people are suppose to be educated and show an example to the young generation especially in the schools . If this is the result of being educated than I rather be stupid
just wait for it says
The Commissioners should fire her Monday morning, with No tuition reimbursement, No extra 20 weeks, just the time she has on the books. Us tax payers have paid for enough since she has been in charge.
Heidi needed to go a long time ago, most employees do not like her or respect her. Heidi and her gal pal Holly are the toxic ones who create a toxic work environment. They need to hire from the outside to clean up the overpaid Directors who do nothing, including her friends son. And by outside, I don’t mean another elected official, or someone who works for Flagler County or any of the other municipality in Flagler County. Someone who is Qualified for the job and doesn’t owe anyone any favors.
Sherry says
Motivated by backbiting political partisanship! You were warned about this before the election!
Move to come!
Taxpayer says
As a taxpayer we should all be concerned about what is going on with all the Flagler County Commissioners. They sure don’t seem to be or act professional in a job we expect from them.
Who is back stabbing one or the other. Who is constantly approving out of control building without ever listening to taxpayers objections.
Please people educate yourself before voting again for any of them because their track record isn’t very positive.
Not surprised says
We are all hoping that Roy Sieger is the next to go, along with himself
and Petito they have treated the communities surrounding the airport
like garbage when all those people just wanted is a little relief from the
flight school mills that operate 24/7. Hansen and Dance also play a role
in this chaos, can’t wait for them to exit! BRAVO LADIES and kudos
to all of you for being brave in trying to mitigate many issues. The reign
of the Petito/Sieger regime is finally coming to an end.
Knightmomoftwo says
Well it seems the 3 Bitches of Eastwick got their wish. Heidi should just leave and let them stew through the budget process but she would not do that because she cares.. And didn’t Lucy Dance start working for Flagler County before Andy was elected, so how is that a conflict as who knew he was going to be elected. I worked for Heidi and she was a wonderful boss. Sorry to see her go, but the bullshit is not worth her mental health.
Laurel says
Knightmomoftwo: “…the three bitches…” So there you go. Now the mentally is exposed.
Ed P says
Hard to believe that any intelligent, well qualified replacement who has even an infinitesimal knowledge of the entire kerfuffle would even apply.
Hope we don’t get someone who “just needs a job.” We need a first round draft choice.
I fear, even if the county wins that lottery, and hires that ideal qualified administrator, by the time his/her learning curve is overcome, they will already have one foot out the door.
Key Words Voluntary Separation says
Key Words – Voluntary Separation
I couldn’t agree more that there should be no severance. Tuition reimbursement should be based strictly on whatever the personnel policy allows. Isn’t there a requirement to remain employed for a minimum amount of time (1 or 2 years) after completion or being compensated to be eligible for reimbursement?
In her VOLUNTARY separation request she is citing Sections 2.C, 3.A and 3.B of her 2021 Employment Agreement:
SECTION 2.C states: “Nothing in this Agreement shall limit, prevent or otherwise interfere with the right of EMPLOYEE to resign at any time from her position with the COUNTY, subject only to the provisions set forth in Section 3.B and 3.C
SECTION 3.A synopsis: “In the event EMPLOYEE is terminated by the Board of County Commissioners at any other time than as prescribed in Section 2.A.” (prior to anniversary date of October 18th given at least 60 days advance written notice of EMPlOYEE’s termination) “and at such time is willing and able to perform the duties of the County Administrator, then, in that event, the COUNTY agrees to pay the EMPLOYEE a lump sum severance equal to twenty (20) weeks aggregate gross salary, including an additional amount equivalent to the pension contribution that COUNTY would pay on such salary amount. In addition, EMPLOYEE shall receive for the duration of the severance time the benefits of her health insurance under Section 11 of the agreement at the COUNTY’s expense.
SECTION 3.B synopsis: “…or the EMPLOYEE resigns following action of the COUNTY requesting that she resign, then in that event, the EMPLOYEE may, at her option, be deemed to be terminated and shall be entitled to severance pay …”
TO MY KNOWLEDGE THERE HAS BEEN NO OFFICIAL ACTION OF THE COUNTY REQUESTING THAT SHE RESIGN. Therefore, she should not be entitled to severance pay.
SECTION 3.C synopsis:” In the event EMPLOYEE voluntarily resigns her position with the County before the expiration of the aforesaid term of employment, the EMPLOYEE shall not be eligible for severance pay and shall give the COUNTY at least 60 days’ notice in advance unless waived at the sole discretion of the Board of County Commissioners.
I wonder if anyone has calculated how much this severance package might cost if approved???
Forever Flagler says
If the Commission truly wants to bring about meaningful change and put this county back on the right track, it needs to begin with a thorough housecleaning. That starts with a comprehensive review of employment applications, recruitment procedures, and hiring records for all managerial staff brought on after Ms. Petito’s appointment.
There is a growing perception in the county that patronage, nepotism, and cronyism have allowed unqualified or inexperienced individuals to step into established — or newly created — management positions. When hiring decisions are driven by relationships rather than merit, the consequences can be costly. Inexperience and incompetence at the management level can expose the county to unnecessary legal disputes, settlements, and fines — ultimately costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
If the Commission undertakes a careful, fact-based review of these hiring practices, it will stand on solid ground. Taking a measured and evidence-driven approach will demonstrate leadership and accountability, rather than creating the appearance of reactionary or unfocused criticism.
Real reform requires transparency, documentation, and the courage to follow the facts wherever they lead.
The party is over says
If the Commission truly wants to be thorough — and to demonstrate that this is not a personal dispute between the Commission and Ms. Petito — it should expand its review beyond documents and policies.
Set up structured interviews with employees who were hired before Ms. Petito’s appointment. Hear directly from long-standing staff about what they observed during the recruitment and hiring of managerial personnel in recent years. If there were instances where candidates lacked qualifications, experience, or competency — or where positions were filled without proper interviews or competitive processes — those concerns should be documented and evaluated openly.
Firsthand accounts from seasoned employees would provide context, institutional knowledge, and clarity. That approach would move the conversation from speculation to substantiated findings.
If the goal is transparency and accountability, then the process must be fact-driven, inclusive, and impartial. Allowing employees to speak on the record would help establish whether problems stem from systemic hiring practices rather than personal disagreements. That is how the Commission can prove this is about governance — not personalities.
No doctor office visit needed.. says
Ok, blah blah blah!
Lessons learned no leadership that can communicate gets fired or moves on.
You can support your favorite Commissioners and ignore the others.
Petito was called out in her evaluations. If you’re make 200k a year you do the job you were hired to do and not take favorites.
Good luck but you cost us money and no very good plans for major projects with a tax and spend policies attached.
She should never been appointed, a Jerry Cameron clone.
Good bye and good luck.
Taxpayer says
Flagler county has been corrupted, and hydie made it worse… she has been a shield for her crew for years…. She and Pennington knows about all the nepotism that’s in road and bridge, and have made sure there friends have moved up the ladder…. With no experience, no job requirements… This has been brought to their attention for years and nothing changed…. They forced people out, making them lose their retirement and she was apart of it all…. Nepotism is clearly a rule in the county handbook and they never enforced it….
Youknowwho says
…hey Frank Germack, if you’re going to make false comments from a jilted ex -employee at least have the courage to put your name on it.
CJ says
Quit complaining about an airport that has been operating longer than most of you have lived in Flagler County.
When you bought in that area you knew the airport was there. Now you think, if you complain enough it will go away.
It doesn’t work that way.
Jason Mundi says
As a county employee, They all need to go. Every 1 of them. People wonder why Flagler has a high turn over rate for employees, that includes the FCSO, & FCFR. If you don’t want to pay your people what’s right & treat them well, no one wants to work for you.
We got a pathetic COLO increase, I haven’t had a raise in 3 years. There’s no merit increases to speak of. We get lunch ins & awards, and some dumb picnic no one wants to go to. Instead of what we really need to live.
Taxpayer says
The Commissioners that forced Heidi out are the ones that need to be force out. The wrong one is resigning.
Me says
So looking forward to this upcoming election.