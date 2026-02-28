Facing A Toxic Environment, Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito Tenders Her Voluntary Resignation

Heidi Petito, the first woman to be named Flagler County administrator five years ago who since November 2024 has been the target of relentless criticism by the three-women majority of the County Commission, is tendering her resignation.

Her decision is not a surprise. A month ago Petito survived an attempt by Commissioner Kim Carney to fire her, two months after receiving the poorest evaluation of her career with the county, with three of the five commissioners–Carney, Pam Richardson and Leann Pennington, the commission chair–concluding that she did not meet expectations.

“Tension among the Board members has been building for several months, and it has begun to affect our employees and the organization,” Petito said in a text this evening. “I have worked too hard over the past five years to let that progress fall apart, and as a leader, you always want to leave things better than you found them.”

Commissioners had been advised of her decision this week.

“I wish her nothing but success and thank her for her service to Flagler County,” Pennington said this evening. Pennington had stopped the motion to fire her from carrying through, suggesting that Petito should be given a chance to have a role in the organization, at a different level. Petito does not see that as desirable. “Our Commission remains committed to reflecting the priorities of our residents and will continue building a community that is both future focused and resident centered.”

Commissioners Andy Dance and Greg Hansen continue to be supportive of her.

“I’m disappointed,” Dance said this evening. “Unfortunately this was inevitable, based on the relationships that have gone sour with some of the commissioners, so it’s probably the best way to handle it.” The commission was soon to have a discussion about Petito’s contract renewal–or non-renewal. She would not have made it past that step.

“So it’s better that it’s approached this way, when we can kick-start the discussion on process for a replacement,” Dance said. “I’m not in favor of the way this has worked itself out but it’s unfortunate. The writing was on the wall, it was going to happen at some point.”

Petito has prepared a separation agreement that the commission will consider and likely approve when it meets Monday morning, a regularly scheduled biweekly meeting.

“By submitting a separation agreement,” Petito said, “I’m giving the Board a clear path forward while also taking control of my own future. The members who wanted change did not have a plan, so this allows me to help create one that protects the county and our dedicated staff. I’m committed to staying through the FY27 tentative budget because financial stability is essential, and I remain optimistic and excited about what comes next.”

The two-page agreement is a voluntary resignation that would become effective July 14, and possibly sooner if the coming year’s budget process is completed before that date. The interim period would also give the commission some time to complete the bulk of a search for the next administrator. Nothing stops commissioners from moving up the effective date.

Petito’s proposed separation agreement makes her eligible for severance. She would receive the equivalent of 20 weeks’ pay and benefits, in accordance with law and her contract, and would receive a cash-out of all accrued leave, which will be significant given Petito’s decades-long tenure with the county, going back to her days as a public works accountant.

The County Commission appointed Petito interim administrator in June 2021 and gave her the permanent job that October. Before she was named interim, the job had appeared set to go to Jorge Salinas, but Salinas declined it and became deputy administrator, a role he thrived in, working closely with Petito. Salinas and his wife were killed in a car crash on I-4. The loss was devastating to the administration and to Petito in particular.

Since taking the executive job, Petito earned a business administration degree and has been working toward a master’s in public administration, making her eligible for an additional reimbursement of $17,420 in accordance with the county’s tuition reimbursement policy.

Petito, Dance said, had taken very seriously the negative evaluations she’d received and moved to address them, expanding her presence in the community through town halls and meetings with other governments, spotlighting commissioners’ projects and ensuring collegial participation in the budget process. In those regards, she had been “absolutely” responsive to the evaluations.

“That was not going to fix the damage that had been done but I think it goes to her character,” Dance said, “in that she continued to work toward fixing some of the lower marks and the criticism from the evaluations. She continued to improve and do her best in doing her job.”

Percy Sayles, the deputy county administrator, is not an option as an interim. He announced his resignation earlier this month, attributing his departure to the toxicity of the working environment–not because of the administration, not because of Petito, whom he respected and with whom he worked well, but because of the commission. Petito’s reasoning would echo Sayles’s, whose last day on the job was today.

Hansen, the commissioner, had candidly described the atmosphere that had driven Sayles out when he was a guest on Free For All Friday on WNZF two weeks ago.

“It’s a mess. Last November, we had a great commission, and we had an election, and we’ve become a do nothing commission,” Hansen said. “That’s primarily driven by Ms. Carney and Ms. Richardson, and I don’t understand it. The staff is on pins and needles because of the way Ms. Carney treats everybody, and that’s why Percy left, because the treatment was so bad, the screaming and the yelling. He just said, ‘That’s it. I don’t have to do this.’ So he’s left, and Heidi’s getting fed up with it, too, so it’s not a good way to run the railroad, and we’re not getting anything done.”